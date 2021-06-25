HBM Healthcare Investments : Successful IPO for HBM portfolio company Monte Rosa Therapeutics

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): IPO

Successful IPO for HBM portfolio company Monte Rosa Therapeutics



25-Jun-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Monte Rosa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: GLUE), a private company in the portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments, reached an important milestone in the company's development with yesterday's successful IPO on Nasdaq. By issuing 11.7 million shares at a price of USD 19.00 each, the company raised USD 222 million in new capital. On yesterday's first trading day, the share price rose to USD 21.18 (+11.5%). HBM Healthcare Investments has invested USD 14 million in Monte Rosa in two financing rounds since September 2020 (investment previously valued at USD 18.8 million) and increased its stake by a further USD 7.6 million in the IPO. Following the IPO, HBM Healthcare Investments holds 2.2 million shares with a total value of USD 46.6 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics is developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company has developed a proprietary protein degradation platform, called QuEEN(TM), that enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and molecular glue degrader (MGD) product candidates that are designed to eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in a highly selective manner. The company's drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, machine learning-based target selection and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. Monte Rosa is headquartered in Boston, USA, with research operations in both Boston and Basel, Switzerland. Contact

For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com. About HBM Healthcare Investments HBM Healthcare Investments invests in the healthcare sector. The Company holds and manages an international portfolio of promising companies in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics sectors and related areas. Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided in their strategic direction. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investments in big pharma and biotechnology companies. HBM Healthcare Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN). Disclaimer The publication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. This news release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Art. 35ff FinSA, or securities prospectus in the sense of the German securities prospectus law. This news release and the information contained therein is not intended for distribution to the United States of America (USA) or within the USA and may not be distributed or forwarded to US persons (including legal persons) or to publications with a general distribution in the USA. This news release is not an offer or solicitation to buy securities in the United States. HBM Healthcare Investments AG's securities were not issued in accordance with the U.S. U.S. securities laws, and may not be sold, offered for sale, or delivered in the U.S. or to U.S. individuals without prior registration or without a registration exemption. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources HBM considers to be reliable. HBM cannot guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of or be held responsible or liable for errors of fact regarding such data and information obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions.

End of ad hoc announcement