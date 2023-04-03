HBM Healthcare Investments publishes net asset value per share of CHF 254.80 as at 31 March 2023

Advanced search
04/03/2023
HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Personnel
03-Apr-2023 / 17:53 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HBM Healthcare Investments closed the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year ended on 31 March with a small increase in value. The net asset value per share (NAV) increased by 0.5 percent to CHF 254.80. The share price rose by 6.5 percent to CHF 214.00.

High level of cash and cash equivalents allows continuation of cash distribution policy

For the 2022/2023 financial year, the NAV decreased by 7.4 per cent. The private companies (incl. funds) recorded a positive development overall and increased the NAV by 1.6 percent. The listed companies and the other components of the portfolio (incl. costs) reduced the net asset value by 7.7 and 1.3 percent respectively.

Based on the reported NAV as at 31 March, HBM Healthcare Investments expects a net loss of CHF 146 million for the financial year 2022/2023.

The balanced portfolio and the high level of cash and cash equivalents of CHF 232 million allow for the repayment of the CHF 50 million bond due in July from cash on hand as well as the continuation of the company's investment activities and distribution policy.

The figures presented are the preliminary and unaudited results based on the current status of the closing process. The final annual result will be published on Friday, 12 May 2023.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1600123

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1600123  03-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600123&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
