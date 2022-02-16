Log in
    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/16 11:30:19 am
297.5 CHF   +1.19%
12:06pHBM Healthcare Investments NAV Climbs 3% In Fiscal Year to Feb. 15
MT
11:49aKey Figures 15.02.2022
EQ
02/01HBM Healthcare Investments NAV Grows Almost 5% as of January
MT
Key Figures 15.02.2022

02/16/2022 | 11:49am EST
HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 15.02.2022

16.02.2022 / 17:47

 

in CHF

Performance in %

 

15.02.2022

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

305.96

-1.5

3.0

-9.0

Share Price

294.00

-0.5

-7.8

-13.3

Total Net Assets (in million)

2'129

 

 

 
HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
CH-6300 Zug - Switzerland
Tel.  +41 41 710 75 77
Fax  +41 41 710 75 78
 
Wenn Sie keine Mitteilungen von HBM Healthcare Investments mehr wünschen, können Sie diese hier abbestellen
Should you wish to unsubscribe from all HBM Healthcare Investments news, please unsubscribe here.
 
Disclaimer:

This message may contain confidential or privileged Information and is intended only for the use of the addressee named above. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, you are hereby notified that you must not use, copy, disclose or take any action based on this message or information herein. If you have received this message by error, please advise the sender immediately and delete this message. The publication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator or guarantee of future results, prices of shares and the income from them may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The investor must be aware of the investment risk and personal risk ability. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources HBM considers to be reliable. HBM cannot guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of or be held responsible or liable for errors of fact regarding such data and information obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions.

If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1281480

 
End of News EQS News Service

1281480  16.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1281480&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
