    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-06-17 am EDT
267.00 CHF   +5.33%
12:28pKey Figures 15.06.2022
EQ
06/10Shareholders' Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors
EQ
06/10HBM Healthcare Investments AG Approves Distribution, Payable on 1 September 2022
CI
Key Figures 15.06.2022

06/17/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 15.06.2022

17.06.2022 / 18:26

 

in CHF

Performance in %

 

15.06.2022

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

290.54

6.8

1.8

-13.6

Share Price

257.00

-5.9

-6.9

-24.2

Total Net Assets (in million)

2'021

 

 

 
HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
CH-6300 Zug - Switzerland
Tel.  +41 41 710 75 77
Fax  +41 41 710 75 78
 
Wenn Sie keine Mitteilungen von HBM Healthcare Investments mehr wünschen, können Sie diese hier abbestellen
Should you wish to unsubscribe from all HBM Healthcare Investments news, please unsubscribe here.
 
Disclaimer:

This message may contain confidential or privileged Information and is intended only for the use of the addressee named above. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, you are hereby notified that you must not use, copy, disclose or take any action based on this message or information herein. If you have received this message by error, please advise the sender immediately and delete this message. The publication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator or guarantee of future results, prices of shares and the income from them may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The investor must be aware of the investment risk and personal risk ability. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources HBM considers to be reliable. HBM cannot guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of or be held responsible or liable for errors of fact regarding such data and information obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions.

If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1378591

 
End of News EQS News Service

1378591  17.06.2022 

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 170 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2023 122 M 126 M 126 M
Net cash 2023 35,0 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 3,83%
Capitalization 1 764 M 1 821 M 1 821 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
EV / Sales 2024 7,04x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 83,8%
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Rudolf Lanz Director
Mario Germano Giuliani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-25.22%1 821
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-21.10%1 572
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-56.86%827
PYRAMID AG-19.58%45
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-40.65%22
LOUDSPRING OYJ0.00%5