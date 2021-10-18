Log in
    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/18 11:31:43 am
342 CHF   -0.58%
11:47aKey Figures 15.10.2021
DJ
10/04HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : Expects Decline In Fiscal H1 Profit
MT
10/01HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : Key Figures 30.09.2021
EQ
Key Figures 15.10.2021

10/18/2021 | 11:47am EDT
EQS Group-News: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures Key Figures 15.10.2021 2021-10-18 / 17:46

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

                              in CHF     Performance in % 
                              15.10.2021 MTD   FYTD  CYTD 
NAV                           325.56     -3.0  9.3   15.3 
Share Price                   344.00     1.2   7.2   16.9 
Total Net Assets (in million) 2'265.00 HBM Healthcare Investments AG Bundesplatz 1 CH-6300 Zug - Switzerland Tel.  +41 41 710 75 77 Fax  +41 41 710 75 78 E-Mail: hbm@hbmhealthcare.com Web: www.hbmhealthcare.com Wenn Sie keine Mitteilungen von HBM Healthcare Investments mehr wünschen, können Sie diese hier abbestellen. Should you wish to unsubscribe from all HBM Healthcare Investments news, please unsubscribe here. Disclaimer:

This message may contain confidential or privileged Information and is intended only for the use of the addressee named above. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, you are hereby notified that you must not use, copy, disclose or take any action based on this message or information herein. If you have received this message by error, please advise the sender immediately and delete this message. The publication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator or guarantee of future results, prices of shares and the income from them may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The investor must be aware of the investment risk and personal risk ability. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources HBM considers to be reliable. HBM cannot guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of or be held responsible or liable for errors of fact regarding such data and information obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions. If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HBM Healthcare Investments AG 
              Bundesplatz 1 
              6300 Zug 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41438887171 
Fax:          +41438887172 
E-mail:       info@hbmhealthcare.com 
Internet:     https://www.hbmhealthcare.com 
ISIN:         CH0012627250 
Valor:        1262725 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1241594 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1241594 2021-10-18

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241594&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2021 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 171 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2022 45,0 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 3,57%
Capitalization 2 393 M 2 592 M 2 591 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 344,00 CHF
Average target price 355,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Rudolf Lanz Director
Mario Germano Giuliani Director
