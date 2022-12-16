Advanced search
    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-12-16 am EST
210.00 CHF   -2.78%
12:19pKey Figures 15.12.2022
EQ
12/15Insider Sell: Harmony Biosciences Holdings
MT
12/08Insider Sell: Harmony Biosciences Holdings
MT
Key Figures 15.12.2022

12/16/2022 | 12:19pm EST
HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 15.12.2022

16.12.2022 / 18:15 CET/CEST

 

in CHF

Performance in %

 

15.12.2022

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

256.78

-2.6

-6.7

-20.8

Share Price

216.00

-8.9

-18.2

-33.4

Total Net Assets (in million)

1'786

 

 

 
HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
CH-6300 Zug - Switzerland
Tel.  +41 41 710 75 77
Fax  +41 41 710 75 78
 
Wenn Sie keine Mitteilungen von HBM Healthcare Investments mehr wünschen, können Sie diese hier abbestellen
Should you wish to unsubscribe from all HBM Healthcare Investments news, please unsubscribe here.
 
Disclaimer:

This message may contain confidential or privileged Information and is intended only for the use of the addressee named above. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, you are hereby notified that you must not use, copy, disclose or take any action based on this message or information herein. If you have received this message by error, please advise the sender immediately and delete this message. The publication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator or guarantee of future results, prices of shares and the income from them may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The investor must be aware of the investment risk and personal risk ability. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources HBM considers to be reliable. HBM cannot guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of or be held responsible or liable for errors of fact regarding such data and information obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions.

If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1515787

 
End of News EQS News Service

1515787  16.12.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 -9,20 M -9,91 M -9,91 M
Net income 2023 -40,4 M -43,5 M -43,5 M
Net Debt 2023 27,0 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 -37,2x
Yield 2023 4,49%
Capitalization 1 503 M 1 618 M 1 618 M
EV / Sales 2023 -166x
EV / Sales 2024 8,45x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 82,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 216,00 CHF
Average target price 270,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Rudolf Lanz Director
Mario Germano Giuliani Director
