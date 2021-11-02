Log in
    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11/02 12:30:10 pm
350 CHF   +0.14%
12:48pKey Figures 31.10.2021
EQ
12:47pKey Figures 31.10.2021
DJ
10/22HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : Fiscal H1 Profit Drops Over Decline in Investment Value
MT
Key Figures 31.10.2021

11/02/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
EQS Group-News: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 31.10.2021

02.11.2021 / 17:46

 

in CHF

Performance in %

 

31.10.2021

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

326.47

-2.7

9.6

15.6

Share Price

348.00

2.4

8.4

18.2

Total Net Assets (in million)

2'271.00

 

 

 
HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
CH-6300 Zug - Switzerland
Tel.  +41 41 710 75 77
Fax  +41 41 710 75 78
 
Wenn Sie keine Mitteilungen von HBM Healthcare Investments mehr wünschen, können Sie diese hier abbestellen
Should you wish to unsubscribe from all HBM Healthcare Investments news, please unsubscribe here.
 
Disclaimer:

This message may contain confidential or privileged Information and is intended only for the use of the addressee named above. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, you are hereby notified that you must not use, copy, disclose or take any action based on this message or information herein. If you have received this message by error, please advise the sender immediately and delete this message. The publication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator or guarantee of future results, prices of shares and the income from them may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The investor must be aware of the investment risk and personal risk ability. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources HBM considers to be reliable. HBM cannot guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of or be held responsible or liable for errors of fact regarding such data and information obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions.

If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1245597

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1245597  02.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245597&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 171 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2022 45,0 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 2 432 M 2 667 M 2 656 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 82,6%
