    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/17 11:30:28 am EDT
254.00 CHF   +0.40%
05/16Key Figures 15.05.2022
EQ
05/10Pfizer to acquire HBM portfolio company Biohaven Pharmaceuticals in USD 11.6 billion deal
EQ
05/06HBM Healthcare Investments Sinks To FY22 Loss On Negative Result From Investment Activities
MT
Publication of Annual Report 2021/2022 and Invitation to the Ordinary Shareholders? Meeting

05/18/2022 | 12:49am EDT
HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Publication of Annual Report 2021/2022 and Invitation to the Ordinary Shareholders? Meeting

18-May-2022 / 06:46 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The invitation to the 21st Ordinary Shareholders? Meeting on 10 June 2022 has been sent to the shareholders of HBM Healthcare Investments today.

In accordance with the Ordinance on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus, issued by the Swiss Federal Council, the shareholders are not permitted to participate in person. All shareholders are kindly asked to exercise their rights exclusively through the independent proxy by way of written or electronic instruction and power of attorney.

The detailed invitation with all motions of the Board of Directors is displayed on the Company?s website www.hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/shareholders-meeting.

Agenda for the 21st Ordinary Shareholders? Meeting on 10 June 2022

  1. Statutory financial statements and group financial statements 2021/2022; reports of the auditors
     
  2. Discharge from liability of the members of the Board of Directors and Management
     
  3. Appropriation of results
    - Appropriation of disposable profit of CHF 327'937'326.
     
  4. Elections regarding the Board of Directors
    - Re-elections of the Chairman and of the Members of the Board of Directors
    - Re-elections of the Members of the Compensation Committee
     
  5. Compensation to the Board of Directors and to the Management
     
  6. Appointment of auditors
     
  7. Appointment of independent proxy-holder
     
  8. Reduction of share capital: partial payback of nominal value
    - Cash distribution to shareholders of CHF 9.70 per share through nominal value repayment
     
  9. Approval of a new share buy-back programme and capital reduction in principle
     
  10. Miscellaneous

HBM Healthcare Investments also published today its Annual Report 2021/2022 on the Company?s website www.hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1355041

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1355041  18-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355041&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
