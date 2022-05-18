Publication of Annual Report 2021/2022 and Invitation to the Ordinary Shareholders? Meeting

The invitation to the 21st Ordinary Shareholders? Meeting on 10 June 2022 has been sent to the shareholders of HBM Healthcare Investments today.

In accordance with the Ordinance on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus, issued by the Swiss Federal Council, the shareholders are not permitted to participate in person. All shareholders are kindly asked to exercise their rights exclusively through the independent proxy by way of written or electronic instruction and power of attorney.

The detailed invitation with all motions of the Board of Directors is displayed on the Company?s website www.hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/shareholders-meeting.

Agenda for the 21st Ordinary Shareholders? Meeting on 10 June 2022

Statutory financial statements and group financial statements 2021/2022; reports of the auditors

Discharge from liability of the members of the Board of Directors and Management

Appropriation of results

- Appropriation of disposable profit of CHF 327'937'326.

Elections regarding the Board of Directors

- Re-elections of the Chairman and of the Members of the Board of Directors

- Re-elections of the Members of the Compensation Committee

Compensation to the Board of Directors and to the Management

Appointment of auditors

Appointment of independent proxy-holder

Reduction of share capital: partial payback of nominal value

- Cash distribution to shareholders of CHF 9.70 per share through nominal value repayment

Approval of a new share buy-back programme and capital reduction in principle

Miscellaneous

HBM Healthcare Investments also published today its Annual Report 2021/2022 on the Company?s website www.hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/financial-reports.