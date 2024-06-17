Shareholders’ Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors

At today’s ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd the shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Hans Peter Hasler and the existing board members Dr Rudolf Lanz, Mario G. Giuliani, Dr Stella X. Xu and Dr Elaine V. Jones were re-elected for a further one year term. The existing members of the Compensaiton Committee Mario G. Giuliani, Dr Stella X. Xu and Dr Elaine E. Jones were also re-elected for a further one year term. Furthermore, the shareholders approved the proposed compensation to the Board of Directors and to the Management.

Further, the Shareholders’ Meeting approved a par value repayment of CHF 7.50 per share. The cash payment will be made on 9 August 2024. The registered shares with entitlement to the distribution will be traded for the last time on 6 August 2024 (from 7 August 2024 without, ex-date).

The presentation shown at the Shareholder’s Meeting 2024 can be accessed on the company's website at hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/shareholders-meeting.