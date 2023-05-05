Advanced search
    HBRE3   BRHBREACNOR4

HBR REALTY EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(HBRE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:28:11 2023-05-05 pm EDT
3.880 BRL   +2.11%
03:22pHbr Realty Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : 1Q23 Presentation
PU
04/05Hbr Realty Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
03/23Hbr Realty Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : 4Q22 Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HBR Realty Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : 1Q23 Presentation

05/05/2023 | 03:22pm EDT
E AR N I N G S R E L E AS E

P R E S E N TAT I O N

1Q23

Hotel W São Paulo

  • This presentation may contain certain statements that express expectations, beliefs and management forecasts of HBR Realty about future events or results. Such statements are not historical facts, being based on information related to the real estate market, and economic and financial information available so far and on projections related to the market in which HBR Realty is located.
  • Factors that may affect HBR Realty's operational and economic and financial performance include but are not limited to: (i) macroeconomic situation (ii) risks associated with real estate activity; (iii) lack of funding to meet our activities and needs; (iv) possible problems of delays and failures in our real estate developments; (v) success of our partnerships; (vi) competitiveness of the real estate sector; (vii) changes in the legislation regulating the sector.
  • This presentation was based on information and data available on the date it was made and HBR Realty is not obliging to update it based on new information and/or future events.
  • The information expressed in this report should be evaluated by following the Financial Statements and their respective explanatory notes. Operating data and managerial information, including EBITDA calculation, Adjusted EBITDA, were adjusted to reflect the effects of unconsolidated ventures by the Company, adjusted to the participation in each enterprise. Such information was not reviewed by the independent auditors. All IFRS information was extracted directly from the Company's audited Financial Statements and followed international financial reporting standards and standards (IFRS).

2

Hotel W São Paulo

H I G H L I G H T S

The Company's strategy is focused on the real estate development of urban properties, organized into 4 main business platforms that encompass the developed and under development asset classes:

Performance 1Q23

  • NOI growth of 13% in 1Q23 vs 1Q22 with R$29 million;
  • Net Revenue growing 6% in 1Q23 vs 1Q22 with R$35 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA increase of 15% in 1Q23 vs 1Q22 with R$19 million.

HBR Malls

  • Growth in Total Sales by 15% and SSS by 12% in 1Q23 vs 1Q22;
  • NOI of R$12.7 million in 1Q23, an increase of 7% vs. 1Q22.

ComVem

  • Increase in net revenue by 37% in 1Q23 vs 1Q22;
  • Total Sales reaches R$54 million with 63% growth vs 1Q22.

HBR Opportunities

  • Hilton Garden Inn with average RevPar growth of 77% in 1Q23 vs 1Q22;
  • +Box Self-Storage with 19% growth in Gross Revenue in 1Q23 vs 1Q22.

New Developments

  • The construction on 3A Pinheiros have already reached 32% progress and delivery is estimated for 1Q24;
  • Hotel W SP ended the quarter with 79% of construction completed.

3

O P E R AT I O N A L D ATA

1 Q 2 3

Hotel W São Paulo

4

  • Total of 29 assets with more than 32 thousand of total GLA in operation and 36 assets under development with more than 89 thousand of total GLA;
  • ComVem Faria Lima opening in the city of São Paulo - SP;
  • Growth of 63% in Total Sales and 17% in the SSS criteria in 1Q23 vs 1Q22;
  • 7 store openings in 1Q23 with brands such as Daiso, Cacau Show, Bela Russa, Maternidade

Reborn, Iris Massas, among others.

ComVem Patteo São Paulo

Occupancy %

Sales

Total GLA in operation - sqm

R$ million

+63%

31,993

32,076

82³

86

87

86

84

+17%

27,696

27,696

28,105

3,975²

+16%

409¹

81

54.4

31.4

33.3

36.7

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

1Q22

1Q23

Total Occupancy %

SSS

Totals

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

¹Included ComVem Ecoville in Curitiba;

²Included ComVem Olinda and acquisition of ComVem Brascan Open Mall; and

5

³Included ComVem Faria Lima.

Disclaimer

HBR Realty Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 19:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 442 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
Net income 2023 209 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
Net Debt 2023 1 611 M 325 M 325 M
P/E ratio 2023 1,89x
Yield 2023 13,3%
Capitalization 395 M 79,7 M 79,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,54x
EV / Sales 2024 6,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart HBR REALTY EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
HBR Realty Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HBR REALTY EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,83 BRL
Average target price 19,23 BRL
Spread / Average Target 402%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Reis Nakano Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Viterbo Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Henrique Borenstein Chief Executive Officer
Rodolpho Amboss Independent Director
José Luiz Acar Pedro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HBR REALTY EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.-18.45%79
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.97%40 210
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.84%32 211
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.56%27 418
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.75%23 747
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.85%21 144
