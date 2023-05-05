HBR Realty Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : 1Q23 Presentation
05/05/2023 | 03:22pm EDT
E AR N I N G S R E L E AS E
P R E S E N TAT I O N
1Q23
Hotel W São Paulo
This presentation may contain certain statements that express expectations, beliefs and management forecasts of HBR Realty about future events or results. Such statements are not historical facts, being based on information related to the real estate market, and economic and financial information available so far and on projections related to the market in which HBR Realty is located.
Factors that may affect HBR Realty's operational and economic and financial performance include but are not limited to: (i) macroeconomic situation (ii) risks associated with real estate activity; (iii) lack of funding to meet our activities and needs; (iv) possible problems of delays and failures in our real estate developments; (v) success of our partnerships; (vi) competitiveness of the real estate sector; (vii) changes in the legislation regulating the sector.
This presentation was based on information and data available on the date it was made and HBR Realty is not obliging to update it based on new information and/or future events.
The information expressed in this report should be evaluated by following the Financial Statements and their respective explanatory notes. Operating data and managerial information, including EBITDA calculation, Adjusted EBITDA, were adjusted to reflect the effects of unconsolidated ventures by the Company, adjusted to the participation in each enterprise. Such information was not reviewed by the independent auditors. All IFRS information was extracted directly from the Company's audited Financial Statements and followed international financial reporting standards and standards (IFRS).
2
Hotel W São Paulo
H I G H L I G H T S
The Company's strategy is focused on the real estate development of urban properties, organized into 4 main business platforms that encompass the developed and under development asset classes:
Performance 1Q23
NOI growth of 13% in 1Q23 vs 1Q22 with R$29 million;
Net Revenue growing 6% in 1Q23 vs 1Q22 with R$35 million;
Adjusted EBITDA increase of 15% in 1Q23 vs 1Q22 with R$19 million.
HBR Malls
Growth in Total Sales by 15% and SSS by 12% in 1Q23 vs 1Q22;
NOI of R$12.7 million in 1Q23, an increase of 7% vs. 1Q22.
ComVem
Increase in net revenue by 37% in 1Q23 vs 1Q22;
Total Sales reaches R$54 million with 63% growth vs 1Q22.
HBR Opportunities
Hilton Garden Inn with average RevPar growth of 77% in 1Q23 vs 1Q22;
+Box Self-Storage with 19% growth in Gross Revenue in 1Q23 vs 1Q22.
New Developments
The construction on 3A Pinheiros have already reached 32% progress and delivery is estimated for 1Q24;
Hotel W SP ended the quarter with 79% of construction completed.
3
O P E R AT I O N A L D ATA
1 Q 2 3
Hotel W São Paulo
4
Total of 29 assets with more than 32 thousand of total GLA in operation and 36 assets under development with more than 89 thousand of total GLA;
ComVem Faria Lima opening in the city of São Paulo - SP;
Growth of 63% in Total Sales and 17% in the SSS criteria in 1Q23 vs 1Q22;
7 store openings in 1Q23 with brands such as Daiso, Cacau Show, Bela Russa, Maternidade
Reborn, Iris Massas, among others.
ComVem Patteo São Paulo
Occupancy %
Sales
Total GLA in operation - sqm
R$ million
+63%
31,993
32,076
82³
86
87
86
84
+17%
27,696
27,696
28,105
3,975²
+16%
409¹
81
54.4
31.4
33.3
36.7
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
1Q22
1Q23
Total Occupancy %
SSS
Totals
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
¹Included ComVem Ecoville in Curitiba;
²Included ComVem Olinda and acquisition of ComVem Brascan Open Mall; and
