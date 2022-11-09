HBR Realty Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : 3Q22 Presentation
11/09/2022 | 02:11pm EST
E AR N I N G S R E L E AS E P R E S E N TAT I O N
3Q22
D I S C L A I M E R
This presentation may contain certain statements that express expectations, beliefs and management forecasts of HBR Realty about future events or results. Such statements are not historical facts, being based on information related to the real estate market, and economic and financial information available so far and on projections related to the market in which HBR Realty is located.
Factors that may affect HBR Realty's operational and economic and financial performance include, but are not limited to: (i) macroeconomic situation (ii) risks associated with real estate activity; (iii) lack of funding to meet our activities and needs; (iv) possible problems of delays and failures in our real estate developments; (v) success of our partnerships; (vi) competitiveness of the real estate sector; (vii) changes in the legislation regulating the sector.
This presentation was based on information and data available on the date it was made and HBR Realty is not obliging to update it based on new information and/or future events.
The information expressed in this report should be evaluated by following the Financial Statements and their respective explanatory notes. Operating data and managerial information, including EBITDA calculation, Adjusted EBITDA, were adjusted to reflect the effects of unconsolidated ventures by the Company, adjusted to the participation in each enterprise. Such information was not reviewed by the independent auditors. All IFRS information was extracted directly from the Company's audited Financial Statements, and followed international financial reporting standards and standards (IFRS).
2
The Company's strategy is focused on the real estate development of urban properties, organized in 4 main business
platforms that house the developed and developing asset classes.
H I G H L I G H T S
Performance 3Q22
The quarter was marked by major developments and achievements in all business platforms, with net income of R$3.9 million;
Focus on the commercial agenda through commercialization with major national coverage brands, maintenance of the occupation of the assets;
Net Revenue growing +26.5% in 3Q22 vs 3Q21 and +38.7% in 9M22 vs 9M21;
Strong NOI with growth of 37.1% in 3Q22 vs 3Q21 and +40.7% in 9M22 vs 9M21.
Occupancy and Sales HBR Malls
Total Sales: +23% in 3Q22 vs 3Q21 +47% in 9M22 vs 9M21;
Increase in occupancy in 3Q22 vs 3Q21 by 1 p.p. with 93%;
15 new contracts and 20 new stores opened.
HBR Opportunities
Hotels performed significantly well this quarter, achieving excellent results for the platform, with higher than expected RevPar levels and strong improvement in room occupancy;
+Box Self-Storage with growth of +19% in Gross Revenue in 3Q22 vs 3Q21 and +20% in 9M22 vs 9M21.
Occupancy and Sales ComVem
✓ Total Sales: +126% in 3Q22 vs 3Q21
+121% in 9M22 vs 9M21;
✓ Growth in net revenue :
+23% in 3Q22 vs 3Q21
+42% in 9M22 vs 9M21;
✓ Occupancy stability in 3Q22 vs 3Q21 of 86%.
Patteo Olinda Shopping
New Developments
3A Pinheiros construction ended the quarter with 25% completed, whose estimated delivery remains scheduled for the first half of 2024;
The W SP Hotel construction schedule ended the
quarter with 60% completed.
3
O P E R AT I O N A L D ATA
3 Q 2 2
4
HBR 3A Faria Lima
Total of 26 assets in operation with more than 28 thousand GLA and 37 assets under development with more than 89 thousand GLA;
Delivery of ComVem Ecoville in Curitiba/PR;
New Commercialization and openings such as: Kopenhagen, Petz, Steak Bife Erick Jacquin, Pecorino, among others;
Occupancy rate reached 86% in 3Q22.
Occupancy %
87
86
86
86
86
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
Total Occupancy
Total Sales
R$ million
+121%
+126%
77.1
34.8 41.1
18.2
2021 2022
3Q 9M
ComVem Ecoville
Total GLA in operation - sqm
27,696 27,696 27,696 28,105
4092
5,3991
+28%
21,982
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
1Included ComVems Santo Amaro, Barra Funda, Santana and Wide; and
5
2Included ComVem Ecoville em Curitiba.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HBR Realty Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 19:10:07 UTC.