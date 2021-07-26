HBT FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS (Form 8-K) 07/26/2021 | 07:18am EDT Send by mail :

HBT FINANCIAL, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS Second Quarter Highlights ● Net income of $13.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.40%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 15.07%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 16.22% ● Adjusted net income(1) of $14.2 million; or $0.52 per diluted share, adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.45%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 15.56%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 16.76% (1) See 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures. Bloomington, IL, July 26, 2021 - HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the 'Company' or 'HBT Financial' or 'HBT'), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $13.7 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $15.2 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021, and net income of $7.4 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, 'As economic activity increased in our markets, we saw strong performance among our customer base resulting in continued inflows of core deposits, growth in earning assets, increases in card income and wealth management revenue, and further improvement in asset quality. Combined with disciplined expense control, these positive trends resulted in continued solid results for the Company. As economic conditions further improve during the second half of the year, we are hopeful to see higher levels of loan demand that will allow us to deploy our significant excess liquidity. We are also focused on completing our acquisition of NXT Bancorporation, which we still expect to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021. We believe the addition of NXT and the presence it will provide in faster growing markets in Iowa will enhance the value of our franchise and improve our ability to generate higher levels of organic growth in the years ahead.' Adjusted Net Income In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for the additional C Corp equivalent tax expense for periods prior to October 11, 2019, acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights ('MSR') fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $14.2 million, or $0.52 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021. This compares to adjusted net income of $14.0 million, or $0.51 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021, and adjusted net income of $8.2 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020 (see 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' tables). HBT Financial, Inc. Page 2 of 17 Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $29.7 million, an increase of 2.0% from $29.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets. Relative to the second quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $0.8 million, or 2.7%. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.14%, compared to 3.25% for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to an unfavorable shift in the mix of earning assets, primarily due to increased deposit balances being held in cash and lower-yielding securities. Relative to the second quarter of 2020, net interest margin decreased from 3.51%. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in the average yield on earning assets and increased deposit balances being held in cash and lower-yielding securities. Noninterest Income Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.8 million, a decrease of 18.8% from $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2021 results included a negative $0.3 million mortgage servicing rights ('MSR') fair value adjustment compared to a positive $1.7 million fair value adjustment in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased $0.5 million due to a lower level of mortgage refinancing activity. Relative to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased 8.9% from $8.1 million, primarily attributable to an increase in wealth management fees and card income. Wealth management fees increased $0.5 million as a result of higher values of assets under management during second quarter of 2021 relative to the second quarter of 2020. Card income increased $0.5 million as a result of increased card transaction volume driven by the full reopening of Illinois following COVID-19 prevention measures. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.6 million decrease in gains on sale of mortgage of loans due to a lower level of mortgage refinancing activity. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $22.2 million, down slightly from $22.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Decreases in occupancy of bank premises and salaries expenses were mostly offset by increases in marketing and other noninterest expenses. Relative to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense decreased 5.7% from $23.5 million. The decline was primarily attributable to the second quarter of 2020 results including a $0.6 million charge for the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) which was terminated in June 2019 and paid out in June 2020. HBT Financial, Inc. Page 3 of 17 NXT Bancorporation, Inc. Pending Acquisition On June 7, 2021, HBT and NXT Bancorporation, Inc. (NXT), the holding company for NXT Bank, jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which HBT will acquire NXT and NXT Bank. The acquisition will expand HBT's footprint into Iowa. Acquisition-related expenses were $157 thousand during the second quarter of 2021. Branch Rationalization Plan In April 2021, the Company made plans to close or consolidate six branches. One branch was consolidated during the second quarter of 2021, and the remaining five branches are expected to close during the third quarter of 2021. This branch rationalization plan is expected to result in approximately $0.8 million of total pre-tax nonrecurring costs, primarily related to asset impairment charges and severance payments. When fully realized, the Company estimates annual cost savings, net of associated revenue impacts, related to the branch rationalization plan to be approximately $1.1 million. Branch closure expenses were $104 thousand during the second quarter of 2021. Loan Portfolio Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.15 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $2.27 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.28 billion at June 30, 2020. The $118.6 million decrease in loans from March 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to a decrease in PPP loans, as PPP loan forgiveness exceeded originations on second draw PPP loans as well as lower non-PPP commercial and industrial, multi-family and commercial real estate - owner occupied loans. Deposits Total deposits were $3.42 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $3.36 billion at March 31, 2021 and $3.02 billion at June 30, 2020. The $68.7 million increase in total deposits from March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $61.1 million increase in public funds deposits as a result of real estate tax collections. Asset Quality Nonperforming loans totaled $7.4 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared with $9.1 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, and $14.0 million, or 0.61% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The $1.7 million reduction in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to the transfer of one loan to foreclosed assets, partially offset by one relationship moving to nonaccrual status that totaled $2.9 million at June 30, 2021. The $6.5 million reduction in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to the return to accrual status of one agricultural credit that totaled $4.8 million at June 30, 2020. The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. The negative provision was primarily due to a $1.3 million decrease in specific reserves on loans individually evaluated for impairment. Additionally, changes to qualitative factors resulted in a $0.5 million decrease in required reserve, primarily reflecting the shrinking impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our borrowers. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were $90 thousand, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $0.3 million, or (0.06)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $63 thousand, or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2020. The Company's allowance for loan losses was 1.23% of total loans and 357.91% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021, compared with 1.27% of total loans and 315.48% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021. HBT Financial, Inc. Page 4 of 17 Capital At June 30, 2021, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be 'well-capitalized,' as summarized in the following table: Well Capitalized June 30, Regulatory 2021 Requirements Total capital to risk-weighted assets 18.55 % 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.79 % 8.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.25 % 6.50 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.67 % 5.00 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.44 % N/A Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.84 % N/A (1) See 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures. Stock Repurchase Program During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 27,016 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $17.22 under its stock repurchase program. Purchases were conducted in accordance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of its common stock under its stock repurchase program in effect until December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $13.0 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization. About HBT Financial, Inc. HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 62 branches. As of June 30, 2021, HBT had total assets of $4.0 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $3.4 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial, Inc. Page 5 of 17 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans and any ratios derived therefrom, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' tables. Forward-Looking Statements Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company's plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels, future loan growth, and the potential acquisition of NXT and NXT Bank. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic on our operations and our customers' businesses; the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect our capital levels and earnings, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses; our asset quality and any loan charge-offs; changes in interest rates and general economic, business and political conditions in the United States generally or in Illinois in particular, including in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to the potential acquisition of NXT, including the possibility that shareholders of NXT may not approve the merger agreement, that a condition to closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the merger agreement or that the closing of the proposed transaction might be delayed or not occur at all; the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of NXT into those of HBT; the effects of the merger in HBT's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; risks relating to other acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'will,' 'propose,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'seek,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'believe' or 'continue,' or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise. HBT Financial, Inc. Page 6 of 17 Important Information and Where to Find It In connection with the proposed acquisition of NXT, HBT and NXT intend to file materials with the SEC, including a Registration Statement on Form S-4 of HBT that will include a joint proxy statement/prospectus of HBT and NXT. After the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, HBT and NXT intend to mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus to the shareholders of NXT. This press release is not a substitute for the joint proxy statement/prospectus or the Registration Statement or for any other document that HBT or NXT may file with the SEC and send to NXT's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. NXT'S SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY AND THOROUGHLY READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AS MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY HBT WITH THE SEC, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT HBT, NXT, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, THE RISKS RELATED THERETO AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus, as each may be amended from time to time, and other relevant documents filed by HBT with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by HBT will be available free of charge from HBT's website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com or by contacting HBT's Investor Relations Department at HBTIR@hbtbank.com. Participants in the Proxy Solicitation HBT, NXT and their respective directors and certain of their executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from NXT's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of HBT is included in its definitive proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting filed with the SEC on April 7, 2021. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of NXT and additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Registration Statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus and other materials when they are filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the paragraphs above. No Offer or Solicitation This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed acquisition of NXT or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. CONTACT: Matthew Keating HBTIR@hbtbank.com (310) 622-8230 HBT Financial, Inc. Page 7 of 17 HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 25,278 $ 25,134 $ 25,337 $ 50,412 $ 52,278 Federally tax exempt 540 610 532 1,150 1,206 Securities: Taxable 4,058 3,633 3,172 7,691 6,506 Federally tax exempt 1,144 1,136 1,227 2,280 2,255 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 115 80 79 195 808 Other interest and dividend income 12 13 14 25 28 Total interest and dividend income 31,147 30,606 30,361 61,753 63,081 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 613 644 1,042 1,257 2,637 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 8 7 11 15 31 Borrowings - 1 1 1 1 Subordinated notes 469 470 - 939 - Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 357 355 399 712 842 Total interest expense 1,447 1,477 1,453 2,924 3,511 Net interest income 29,700 29,129 28,908 58,829 59,570 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (2,162) (3,405) 3,573 (5,567) 7,928 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,862 32,534 25,335 64,396 51,642 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 2,449 2,258 1,998 4,707 3,790 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,390 1,297 1,133 2,687 2,967 Wealth management fees 2,005 1,972 1,507 3,977 3,321 Mortgage servicing 711 685 727 1,396 1,451 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (310) 1,695 (508) 1,385 (2,679) Gains on sale of mortgage loans 1,562 2,100 2,135 3,662 2,671 Gains (losses) on securities 6 40 57 46 5 Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 216 (76) 58 140 93 Gains (losses) on other assets (48) 1 (69) (47) (72) Other noninterest income 793 836 1,022 1,629 1,765 Total noninterest income 8,774 10,808 8,060 19,582 13,312 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 12,275 12,596 12,674 24,871 25,428 Employee benefits 1,455 1,722 2,455 3,177 4,889 Occupancy of bank premises 1,463 1,938 1,642 3,401 3,470 Furniture and equipment 603 623 609 1,226 1,212 Data processing 1,721 1,688 1,672 3,409 3,258 Marketing and customer relations 843 565 817 1,408 1,861 Amortization of intangible assets 258 289 305 547 622 FDIC insurance 244 240 218 484 254 Loan collection and servicing 333 365 494 698 842 Foreclosed assets 319 143 88 462 177 Other noninterest expense 2,640 2,375 2,525 5,015 4,793 Total noninterest expense 22,154 22,544 23,499 44,698 46,806 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 18,482 20,798 9,896 39,280 18,148 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 4,765 5,553 2,477 10,318 4,508 NET INCOME $ 13,717 $ 15,245 $ 7,419 $ 28,962 $ 13,640 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.50 $ 0.55 $ 0.27 $ 1.06 $ 0.50 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.50 $ 0.55 $ 0.27 $ 1.05 $ 0.50 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 27,362,579 27,430,912 27,457,306 27,396,557 27,457,306 HBT Financial, Inc. Page 8 of 17 HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 47,861 $ 22,976 $ 21,789 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 497,742 406,760 292,576 Cash and cash equivalents 545,603 429,736 314,365 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 836,267 856,835 701,353 Debt securities held-to-maturity 309,132 192,994 73,823 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,338 3,332 3,263 Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 1,552 1,552 1,552 Restricted stock, at cost 2,739 2,498 2,498 Loans held for sale 5,951 12,882 25,934 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,152,119 2,270,705 2,275,795 Allowance for loan losses (26,507) (28,759) (29,723) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,125,612 2,241,946 2,246,072 Bank premises and equipment, net 51,900 52,548 53,883 Bank premises held for sale 121 121 121 Foreclosed assets 7,757 4,748 4,450 Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Core deposit intangible assets, net 2,251 2,509 3,408 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 7,319 7,629 5,839 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,165 1,165 1,165 Accrued interest receivable 12,785 12,718 12,661 Other assets 16,565 18,781 27,405 Total assets $ 3,953,677 $ 3,865,614 $ 3,501,412 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,011,481 $ 968,991 $ 856,030 Interest-bearing 2,413,153 2,386,975 2,159,083 Total deposits 3,424,634 3,355,966 3,015,113 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 46,756 41,976 51,354 Subordinated notes 39,277 39,257 - Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,681 37,665 37,616 Other liabilities 32,135 33,344 49,489 Total liabilities 3,580,483 3,508,208 3,153,572 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 275 275 275 Surplus 191,185 191,004 190,687 Retained earnings 175,328 165,735 139,667 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,386 1,906 17,211 Treasury stock at cost (1,980) (1,514) - Total stockholders' equity 373,194 357,406 347,840 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,953,677 $ 3,865,614 $ 3,501,412 SHARE INFORMATION Shares of common stock outstanding 27,355,053 27,382,069 27,457,306 HBT Financial, Inc. Page 9 of 17 HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 321,352 $ 412,812 $ 408,230 Agricultural and farmland 231,527 228,032 239,101 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 212,597 224,599 228,506 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 531,803 516,963 535,339 Multi-family 212,079 236,381 186,440 Construction and land development 204,619 215,375 247,640 One-to-four family residential 302,888 300,768 308,133 Municipal, consumer, and other 135,254 135,775 122,406 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,152,119 $ 2,270,705 $ 2,275,795 PPP LOANS (included above) Commercial and industrial $ 115,538 $ 175,389 $ 166,868 Agricultural and farmland 8,711 8,921 4,027 Municipal, consumer, and other 1,273 6,249 7,063 Total PPP Loans $ 125,522 $ 190,559 $ 177,958 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 1,011,481 $ 968,991 $ 856,030 Interest-bearing demand 1,023,565 1,008,954 880,007 Money market 506,880 499,088 480,497 Savings 603,849 593,472 487,761 Time 278,859 285,461 310,818 Total deposits $ 3,424,634 $ 3,355,966 $ 3,015,113 HBT Financial, Inc. Page 10 of 17 HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,234,388 $ 25,818 4.63 % $ 2,284,159 $ 25,744 4.57 % $ 2,265,032 $ 25,869 4.59 % Securities 1,121,104 5,202 1.86 1,004,877 4,769 1.92 721,817 4,399 2.45 Deposits with banks 438,001 115 0.11 345,915 80 0.09 326,216 79 0.10 Other 2,726 12 1.83 2,498 13 2.04 2,496 14 2.21 Total interest-earning assets 3,796,219 $ 31,147 3.29 % 3,637,449 $ 30,606 3.41 % 3,315,561 $ 30,361 3.68 % Allowance for loan losses (28,939) (31,856) (26,125) Noninterest-earning assets 156,559 155,622 163,713 Total assets $ 3,923,839 $ 3,761,215 $ 3,453,149 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,019,488 $ 127 0.05 % $ 997,720 $ 117 0.05 % $ 860,131 $ 162 0.08 % Money market 502,448 94 0.08 482,385 89 0.07 477,441 118 0.10 Savings 601,615 46 0.03 541,896 41 0.03 474,609 50 0.04 Time 290,865 346 0.48 294,172 397 0.55 317,965 712 0.90 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,414,416 613 0.10 2,316,173 644 0.11 2,130,146 1,042 0.20 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 47,170 8 0.07 46,348 7 0.06 53,867 11 0.08 Borrowings 440 - 0.39 500 1 0.44 2,582 1 0.03 Subordinated notes 39,265 469 4.80 39,245 470 4.85 - - - Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,671 357 3.80 37,655 355 3.83 37,605 399 4.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,538,962 $ 1,447 0.23 % 2,439,921 $ 1,477 0.25 % 2,224,200 $ 1,453 0.26 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 992,699 920,514 824,232 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 26,988 37,223 58,177 Total liabilities 3,558,649 3,397,658 3,106,609 Stockholders' Equity 365,190 363,557 346,540 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,923,839 $ 3,761,215 $ 3,453,149 Net interest income/Net interest margin (3) $ 29,700 3.14 % $ 29,129 3.25 % $ 28,908 3.51 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 503 0.05 503 0.05 483 0.06 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2) $ 30,203 3.19 % $ 29,632 3.30 % $ 29,391 3.57 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.06 % 3.16 % 3.42 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,257,257 $ 1,197,528 $ 1,091,361 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.50 1.49 1.49 Cost of total deposits 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.14 % * Annualized measure. (1) See 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. HBT Financial, Inc. Page 11 of 17 HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,259,136 $ 51,562 4.60 % $ 2,203,031 $ 53,484 4.88 % Securities 1,063,312 9,971 1.89 695,194 8,761 2.53 Deposits with banks 392,213 195 0.10 288,637 808 0.56 Other 2,612 25 1.93 2,461 28 2.29 Total interest-earning assets 3,717,273 $ 61,753 3.35 % 3,189,323 $ 63,081 3.98 % Allowance for loan losses (30,390) (24,300) Noninterest-earning assets 156,093 155,923 Total assets $ 3,842,976 $ 3,320,946 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,008,664 $ 244 0.05 % $ 835,999 $ 413 0.10 % Money market 492,472 183 0.07 470,782 512 0.22 Savings 571,921 87 0.03 454,442 120 0.05 Time 292,509 743 0.51 329,867 1,592 0.97 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,365,566 1,257 0.11 2,091,090 2,637 0.25 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 46,761 15 0.06 47,917 31 0.13 Borrowings 470 1 0.42 1,402 1 0.07 Subordinated notes 39,255 939 4.83 - - - Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,663 712 3.81 37,597 842 4.50 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,489,715 $ 2,924 0.24 % 2,178,006 $ 3,511 0.32 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 956,806 747,473 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 32,077 51,437 Total liabilities 3,478,598 2,976,916 Stockholders' Equity 364,378 344,030 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,842,976 3,320,946 Net interest income/Net interest margin (3) $ 58,829 3.19 % $ 59,570 3.76 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 1,006 0.06 946 0.06 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2) $ 59,835 3.25 % $ 60,516 3.82 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.11 % 3.66 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,227,558 $ 1,011,317 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.49 1.46 Cost of total deposits 0.08 % 0.19 % * Annualized measure. (1) See 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. HBT Financial, Inc. Page 12 of 17 HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 6,823 $ 9,106 $ 13,945 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) 583 10 7 Total nonperforming loans 7,406 9,116 13,952 Foreclosed assets 7,757 4,748 4,450 Total nonperforming assets $ 15,163 $ 13,864 $ 18,402 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2) Nonaccrual $ 4,319 $ 2,101 $ 9,059 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing 583 10 7 Total nonperforming loans (originated) 4,902 2,111 9,066 Foreclosed assets 856 737 1,092 Total nonperforming assets (originated) $ 5,758 $ 2,848 $ 10,158 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2) Nonaccrual $ 2,504 $ 7,005 $ 4,886 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) - - - Total nonperforming loans (acquired) 2,504 7,005 4,886 Foreclosed assets 6,901 4,011 3,358 Total nonperforming assets (acquired) $ 9,405 $ 11,016 $ 8,244 Allowance for loan losses $ 26,507 $ 28,759 $ 29,723 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,152,119 $ 2,270,705 $ 2,275,795 Loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2) 2,054,291 2,156,095 2,132,189 Loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2) 97,828 114,610 143,606 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.31 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 357.91 315.48 213.04 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.34 0.40 0.61 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38 0.36 0.53 Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.70 0.61 0.81 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2) Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.24 % 0.10 % 0.43 % Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.28 0.13 0.48 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2) Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 2.56 % 6.11 % 3.40 % Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 8.98 9.29 5.61 (1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $27 thousand, $29 thousand, and $0.1 million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) and nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company's underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company's policies and procedures. HBT Financial, Inc. Page 13 of 17 HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 28,759 $ 31,838 $ 26,087 $ 31,838 $ 22,299 Provision (2,162) (3,405) 3,573 (5,567) 7,928 Charge-offs (402) (195) (160) (597) (1,381) Recoveries 312 521 223 833 877 Ending balance $ 26,507 $ 28,759 $ 29,723 $ 26,507 $ 29,723 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 90 $ (326) $ (63) $ (236) $ 504 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1) (214) (320) 3 (534) 175 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1) 304 (6) (66) 298 329 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,234,388 $ 2,284,159 $ 2,265,032 $ 2,259,136 $ 2,203,031 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1) 2,127,221 2,166,079 2,117,131 2,146,796 2,050,377 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1) 107,167 118,080 147,901 112,340 152,654 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses * 0.02 % (0.06) % (0.01) % (0.02) % 0.05 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1) (0.04) (0.06) - (0.05) 0.02 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1) 1.14 (0.02) (0.18) 0.53 0.43 * Annualized measure. (1) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs (originated and acquired), average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired), and net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company's underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company's policies and procedures. HBT Financial, Inc. Page 14 of 17 HBT Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary As of or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION Net income $ 13,717 $ 15,245 $ 7,419 $ 28,962 $ 13,640 Earnings per share - Basic 0.50 0.55 0.27 1.06 0.50 Earnings per share - Diluted 0.50 0.55 0.27 1.05 0.50 Book value per share $ 13.64 $ 13.05 $ 12.67 Shares of common stock outstanding 27,355,053 27,382,069 27,457,306 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 27,362,579 27,430,912 27,457,306 27,396,557 27,457,306 SUMMARY RATIOS Net interest margin * 3.14 % 3.25 % 3.51 % 3.19 % 3.76 % Efficiency ratio 56.91 55.73 62.74 56.31 63.37 Loan to deposit ratio 62.84 67.66 75.48 Return on average assets * 1.40 % 1.64 % 0.86 % 1.52 % 0.83 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 15.07 17.01 8.61 16.03 7.97 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) Adjusted net income $ 14,168 $ 14,033 $ 8,218 $ 28,201 $ 16,597 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic 0.52 0.51 0.30 1.03 0.60 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted 0.52 0.51 0.30 1.03 0.60 Tangible book value per share $ 12.70 $ 12.10 $ 11.68 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2) 3.19 % 3.30 % 3.57 % 3.25 % 3.82 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2) 56.18 55.03 61.93 55.59 62.56 Return on average tangible common equity * 16.22 % 18.33 % 9.34 % 17.27 % 8.66 % Adjusted return on average assets * 1.45 % 1.51 % 0.96 % 1.48 % 1.01 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * 15.56 15.65 9.54 15.61 9.70 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 16.76 16.88 10.35 16.81 10.54 * Annualized measure. (1) See 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%. HBT Financial, Inc. Page 15 of 17 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 13,717 $ 15,245 $ 7,419 $ 28,962 $ 13,640 Adjustments: Acquisition expenses (157) - - (157) - Branch closure expenses (104) - - (104) - Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans - - (609) - (1,457) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (310) 1,695 (508) 1,385 (2,679) Total adjustments (571) 1,695 (1,117) 1,124 (4,136) Tax effect of adjustments 120 (483) 318 (363) 1,179 Less adjustments, after tax effect (451) 1,212 (799) 761 (2,957) Adjusted net income $ 14,168 $ 14,033 $ 8,218 $ 28,201 $ 16,597 Average assets $ 3,923,839 $ 3,761,215 $ 3,453,149 $ 3,842,976 $ 3,320,946 Return on average assets * 1.40 % 1.64 % 0.86 % 1.52 % 0.83 % Adjusted return on average assets * 1.45 1.51 0.96 1.48 1.01 * Annualized measure. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Numerator: Net income $ 13,717 $ 15,245 $ 7,419 $ 28,962 $ 13,640 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) (25) (31) (19) (56) (34) Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 13,692 $ 15,214 $ 7,400 $ 28,906 $ 13,606 Adjusted net income $ 14,168 $ 14,033 $ 8,218 $ 28,201 $ 16,597 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) (26) (28) (22) (54) (41) Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 14,142 $ 14,005 $ 8,196 $ 28,147 $ 16,556 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 27,362,579 27,430,912 27,457,306 27,396,557 27,457,306 Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units 17,701 2,489 - 10,137 - Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 27,380,280 27,433,401 27,457,306 27,406,694 27,457,306 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.55 $ 0.27 $ 1.06 $ 0.50 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.55 $ 0.27 $ 1.05 $ 0.50 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.30 $ 1.03 $ 0.60 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.30 $ 1.03 $ 0.60 (1) The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings. HBT Financial, Inc. Page 16 of 17 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 29,700 $ 29,129 $ 28,908 $ 58,829 $ 59,570 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 503 503 483 1,006 946 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 30,203 $ 29,632 $ 29,391 $ 59,835 $ 60,516 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 3.14 % 3.25 % 3.51 % 3.19 % 3.76 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.06 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1) 3.19 % 3.30 % 3.57 % 3.25 % 3.82 % Average interest-earning assets $ 3,796,219 $ 3,637,449 $ 3,315,561 $ 3,717,273 $ 3,189,323 * Annualized measure. (1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) Total noninterest expense $ 22,154 $ 22,544 $ 23,499 $ 44,698 $ 46,806 Less: amortization of intangible assets 258 289 305 547 622 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 21,896 $ 22,255 $ 23,194 $ 44,151 $ 46,184 Net interest income $ 29,700 $ 29,129 $ 28,908 $ 58,829 $ 59,570 Total noninterest income 8,774 10,808 8,060 19,582 13,312 Operating revenue 38,474 39,937 36,968 78,411 72,882 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 503 503 483 1,006 946 Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 38,977 $ 40,440 $ 37,451 $ 79,417 $ 73,828 Efficiency ratio 56.91 % 55.73 % 62.74 % 56.31 % 63.37 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1) 56.18 55.03 61.93 55.59 62.56 (1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%. HBT Financial, Inc. Page 17 of 17 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible common equity Total stockholders' equity $ 373,194 $ 357,406 $ 347,840 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 2,251 2,509 3,408 Tangible common equity $ 347,323 $ 331,277 $ 320,812 Tangible assets Total assets $ 3,953,677 $ 3,865,614 $ 3,501,412 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 2,251 2,509 3,408 Tangible assets $ 3,927,806 $ 3,839,485 $ 3,474,384 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.44 % 9.25 % 9.93 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.84 8.63 9.23 Shares of common stock outstanding 27,355,053 27,382,069 27,457,306 Book value per share $ 13.64 $ 13.05 $ 12.67 Tangible book value per share 12.70 12.10 11.68 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average tangible common equity Total stockholders' equity $ 365,190 $ 363,557 $ 346,540 $ 364,378 $ 344,030 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 2,410 2,686 3,589 2,547 3,743 Average tangible common equity $ 339,160 $ 337,251 $ 319,331 $ 338,211 $ 316,667 Net income $ 13,717 $ 15,245 $ 7,419 $ 28,962 $ 13,640 Adjusted net income 14,168 14,033 8,218 28,201 16,597 Return on average stockholders' equity * 15.07 % 17.01 % 8.61 % 16.03 % 7.97 % Return on average tangible common equity * 16.22 18.33 9.34 17.27 8.66 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * 15.56 % 15.65 % 9.54 % 15.61 % 9.70 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 16.76 16.88 10.35 16.81 10.54 * Annualized measure. 