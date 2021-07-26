Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. HBT Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBT   US4041111067

HBT FINANCIAL, INC.

(HBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

07/26/2021 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXHIBIT 99.1

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $13.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.40%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 15.07%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 16.22%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $14.2 million; or $0.52 per diluted share, adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.45%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 15.56%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 16.76%
______________________________
(1)See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
  

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $13.7 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $15.2 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021, and net income of $7.4 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “As economic activity increased in our markets, we saw strong performance among our customer base resulting in continued inflows of core deposits, growth in earning assets, increases in card income and wealth management revenue, and further improvement in asset quality. Combined with disciplined expense control, these positive trends resulted in continued solid results for the Company. As economic conditions further improve during the second half of the year, we are hopeful to see higher levels of loan demand that will allow us to deploy our significant excess liquidity. We are also focused on completing our acquisition of NXT Bancorporation, which we still expect to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021. We believe the addition of NXT and the presence it will provide in faster growing markets in Iowa will enhance the value of our franchise and improve our ability to generate higher levels of organic growth in the years ahead.”

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for the additional C Corp equivalent tax expense for periods prior to October 11, 2019, acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $14.2 million, or $0.52 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021. This compares to adjusted net income of $14.0 million, or $0.51 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021, and adjusted net income of $8.2 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $29.7 million, an increase of 2.0% from $29.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $0.8 million, or 2.7%. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.14%, compared to 3.25% for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to an unfavorable shift in the mix of earning assets, primarily due to increased deposit balances being held in cash and lower-yielding securities.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, net interest margin decreased from 3.51%. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in the average yield on earning assets and increased deposit balances being held in cash and lower-yielding securities.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.8 million, a decrease of 18.8% from $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2021 results included a negative $0.3 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment compared to a positive $1.7 million fair value adjustment in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased $0.5 million due to a lower level of mortgage refinancing activity.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased 8.9% from $8.1 million, primarily attributable to an increase in wealth management fees and card income. Wealth management fees increased $0.5 million as a result of higher values of assets under management during second quarter of 2021 relative to the second quarter of 2020. Card income increased $0.5 million as a result of increased card transaction volume driven by the full reopening of Illinois following COVID-19 prevention measures. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.6 million decrease in gains on sale of mortgage of loans due to a lower level of mortgage refinancing activity.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $22.2 million, down slightly from $22.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Decreases in occupancy of bank premises and salaries expenses were mostly offset by increases in marketing and other noninterest expenses.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense decreased 5.7% from $23.5 million. The decline was primarily attributable to the second quarter of 2020 results including a $0.6 million charge for the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) which was terminated in June 2019 and paid out in June 2020.

NXT Bancorporation, Inc. Pending Acquisition

On June 7, 2021, HBT and NXT Bancorporation, Inc. (NXT), the holding company for NXT Bank, jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which HBT will acquire NXT and NXT Bank. The acquisition will expand HBT’s footprint into Iowa. Acquisition-related expenses were $157 thousand during the second quarter of 2021.

Branch Rationalization Plan

In April 2021, the Company made plans to close or consolidate six branches. One branch was consolidated during the second quarter of 2021, and the remaining five branches are expected to close during the third quarter of 2021. This branch rationalization plan is expected to result in approximately $0.8 million of total pre-tax nonrecurring costs, primarily related to asset impairment charges and severance payments. When fully realized, the Company estimates annual cost savings, net of associated revenue impacts, related to the branch rationalization plan to be approximately $1.1 million. Branch closure expenses were $104 thousand during the second quarter of 2021.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.15 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $2.27 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.28 billion at June 30, 2020. The $118.6 million decrease in loans from March 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to a decrease in PPP loans, as PPP loan forgiveness exceeded originations on second draw PPP loans as well as lower non-PPP commercial and industrial, multi-family and commercial real estate - owner occupied loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.42 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $3.36 billion at March 31, 2021 and $3.02 billion at June 30, 2020. The $68.7 million increase in total deposits from March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $61.1 million increase in public funds deposits as a result of real estate tax collections.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $7.4 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared with $9.1 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, and $14.0 million, or 0.61% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The $1.7 million reduction in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to the transfer of one loan to foreclosed assets, partially offset by one relationship moving to nonaccrual status that totaled $2.9 million at June 30, 2021. The $6.5 million reduction in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to the return to accrual status of one agricultural credit that totaled $4.8 million at June 30, 2020.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. The negative provision was primarily due to a $1.3 million decrease in specific reserves on loans individually evaluated for impairment. Additionally, changes to qualitative factors resulted in a $0.5 million decrease in required reserve, primarily reflecting the shrinking impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our borrowers.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were $90 thousand, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $0.3 million, or (0.06)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $63 thousand, or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.23% of total loans and 357.91% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021, compared with 1.27% of total loans and 315.48% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021.

Capital

At June 30, 2021, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be “well-capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

  Well Capitalized
 June 30,Regulatory
 2021Requirements
Total capital to risk-weighted assets18.55%10.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets15.79%8.00%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio14.25%6.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio9.67%5.00%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets9.44%N/A 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)8.84%N/A 

 

______________________________
(1)See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
  

Stock Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 27,016 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $17.22 under its stock repurchase program. Purchases were conducted in accordance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of its common stock under its stock repurchase program in effect until December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $13.0 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 62 branches. As of June 30, 2021, HBT had total assets of $4.0 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $3.4 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back to 1920.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans and any ratios derived therefrom, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels, future loan growth, and the potential acquisition of NXT and NXT Bank. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic on our operations and our customers’ businesses; the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect our capital levels and earnings, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses; our asset quality and any loan charge-offs; changes in interest rates and general economic, business and political conditions in the United States generally or in Illinois in particular, including in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to the potential acquisition of NXT, including the possibility that shareholders of NXT may not approve the merger agreement, that a condition to closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the merger agreement or that the closing of the proposed transaction might be delayed or not occur at all; the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of NXT into those of HBT; the effects of the merger in HBT’s future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; risks relating to other acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed acquisition of NXT, HBT and NXT intend to file materials with the SEC, including a Registration Statement on Form S-4 of HBT that will include a joint proxy statement/prospectus of HBT and NXT. After the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, HBT and NXT intend to mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus to the shareholders of NXT. This press release is not a substitute for the joint proxy statement/prospectus or the Registration Statement or for any other document that HBT or NXT may file with the SEC and send to NXT’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. NXT’S SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY AND THOROUGHLY READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AS MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY HBT WITH THE SEC, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT HBT, NXT, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, THE RISKS RELATED THERETO AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus, as each may be amended from time to time, and other relevant documents filed by HBT with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by HBT will be available free of charge from HBT’s website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com or by contacting HBT’s Investor Relations Department at HBTIR@hbtbank.com.

Participants in the Proxy Solicitation

HBT, NXT and their respective directors and certain of their executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from NXT’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of HBT is included in its definitive proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting filed with the SEC on April 7, 2021. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of NXT and additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Registration Statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus and other materials when they are filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the paragraphs above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed acquisition of NXT or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

CONTACT:
Matthew Keating
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(310) 622-8230


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021
 2021
 2020
 2021
 2020
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Loans, including fees:               
Taxable $25,278  $25,134  $25,337  $50,412  $52,278 
Federally tax exempt  540   610   532   1,150   1,206 
Securities:               
Taxable  4,058   3,633   3,172   7,691   6,506 
Federally tax exempt  1,144   1,136   1,227   2,280   2,255 
Interest-bearing deposits in bank  115   80   79   195   808 
Other interest and dividend income  12   13   14   25   28 
Total interest and dividend income  31,147   30,606   30,361   61,753   63,081 
                
INTEREST EXPENSE               
Deposits  613   644   1,042   1,257   2,637 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  8   7   11   15   31 
Borrowings     1   1   1   1 
Subordinated notes  469   470      939    
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts  357   355   399   712   842 
Total interest expense  1,447   1,477   1,453   2,924   3,511 
Net interest income  29,700   29,129   28,908   58,829   59,570 
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES  (2,162)  (3,405)  3,573   (5,567)  7,928 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  31,862   32,534   25,335   64,396   51,642 
                
NONINTEREST INCOME               
Card income  2,449   2,258   1,998   4,707   3,790 
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,390   1,297   1,133   2,687   2,967 
Wealth management fees  2,005   1,972   1,507   3,977   3,321 
Mortgage servicing  711   685   727   1,396   1,451 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (310)  1,695   (508)  1,385   (2,679)
Gains on sale of mortgage loans  1,562   2,100   2,135   3,662   2,671 
Gains (losses) on securities  6   40   57   46   5 
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets  216   (76)  58   140   93 
Gains (losses) on other assets  (48)  1   (69)  (47)  (72)
Other noninterest income  793   836   1,022   1,629   1,765 
Total noninterest income  8,774   10,808   8,060   19,582   13,312 
                
NONINTEREST EXPENSE               
Salaries  12,275   12,596   12,674   24,871   25,428 
Employee benefits  1,455   1,722   2,455   3,177   4,889 
Occupancy of bank premises  1,463   1,938   1,642   3,401   3,470 
Furniture and equipment  603   623   609   1,226   1,212 
Data processing  1,721   1,688   1,672   3,409   3,258 
Marketing and customer relations  843   565   817   1,408   1,861 
Amortization of intangible assets  258   289   305   547   622 
FDIC insurance  244   240   218   484   254 
Loan collection and servicing  333   365   494   698   842 
Foreclosed assets  319   143   88   462   177 
Other noninterest expense  2,640   2,375   2,525   5,015   4,793 
Total noninterest expense  22,154   22,544   23,499   44,698   46,806 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE  18,482   20,798   9,896   39,280   18,148 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE  4,765   5,553   2,477   10,318   4,508 
NET INCOME $13,717  $15,245  $7,419  $28,962  $13,640 
                
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $0.50  $0.55  $0.27  $1.06  $0.50 
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $0.50  $0.55  $0.27  $1.05  $0.50 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING  27,362,579   27,430,912   27,457,306   27,396,557   27,457,306 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets

  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
  2021 2021 2020
  (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks $47,861  $22,976  $21,789 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  497,742   406,760   292,576 
Cash and cash equivalents  545,603   429,736   314,365 
          
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value  836,267   856,835   701,353 
Debt securities held-to-maturity  309,132   192,994   73,823 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  3,338   3,332   3,263 
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value  1,552   1,552   1,552 
Restricted stock, at cost  2,739   2,498   2,498 
Loans held for sale  5,951   12,882   25,934 
          
Loans, before allowance for loan losses  2,152,119   2,270,705   2,275,795 
Allowance for loan losses  (26,507)  (28,759)  (29,723)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses  2,125,612   2,241,946   2,246,072 
          
Bank premises and equipment, net  51,900   52,548   53,883 
Bank premises held for sale  121   121   121 
Foreclosed assets  7,757   4,748   4,450 
Goodwill  23,620   23,620   23,620 
Core deposit intangible assets, net  2,251   2,509   3,408 
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value  7,319   7,629   5,839 
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries  1,165   1,165   1,165 
Accrued interest receivable  12,785   12,718   12,661 
Other assets  16,565   18,781   27,405 
Total assets $3,953,677  $3,865,614  $3,501,412 
          
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Liabilities         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing $1,011,481  $968,991  $856,030 
Interest-bearing  2,413,153   2,386,975   2,159,083 
Total deposits  3,424,634   3,355,966   3,015,113 
          
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  46,756   41,976   51,354 
Subordinated notes  39,277   39,257    
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts  37,681   37,665   37,616 
Other liabilities  32,135   33,344   49,489 
Total liabilities  3,580,483   3,508,208   3,153,572 
          
Stockholders' Equity         
Common stock  275   275   275 
Surplus  191,185   191,004   190,687 
Retained earnings  175,328   165,735   139,667 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  8,386   1,906   17,211 
Treasury stock at cost  (1,980)  (1,514)   
Total stockholders’ equity  373,194   357,406   347,840 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,953,677  $3,865,614  $3,501,412 
          
SHARE INFORMATION         
Shares of common stock outstanding  27,355,053   27,382,069   27,457,306 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
  2021 2021 2020
  (dollars in thousands)
LOANS            
Commercial and industrial $321,352  $412,812  $408,230 
Agricultural and farmland  231,527   228,032   239,101 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied  212,597   224,599   228,506 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied  531,803   516,963   535,339 
Multi-family  212,079   236,381   186,440 
Construction and land development  204,619   215,375   247,640 
One-to-four family residential  302,888   300,768   308,133 
Municipal, consumer, and other  135,254   135,775   122,406 
Loans, before allowance for loan losses $2,152,119  $2,270,705  $2,275,795 
             
PPP LOANS (included above)            
Commercial and industrial $115,538  $175,389  $166,868 
Agricultural and farmland  8,711   8,921   4,027 
Municipal, consumer, and other  1,273   6,249   7,063 
Total PPP Loans $125,522  $190,559  $177,958 


  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
  2021 2021 2020
  (dollars in thousands)
DEPOSITS            
Noninterest-bearing $1,011,481  $968,991  $856,030 
Interest-bearing demand  1,023,565   1,008,954   880,007 
Money market  506,880   499,088   480,497 
Savings  603,849   593,472   487,761 
Time  278,859   285,461   310,818 
Total deposits $3,424,634  $3,355,966  $3,015,113 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020
  Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/
Cost*
 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/
Cost*
 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/
Cost*
  (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                              
Loans $2,234,388  $25,818  4.63% $2,284,159  $25,744  4.57% $2,265,032  $25,869  4.59%
Securities  1,121,104   5,202  1.86   1,004,877   4,769  1.92   721,817   4,399  2.45 
Deposits with banks  438,001   115  0.11   345,915   80  0.09   326,216   79  0.10 
Other  2,726   12  1.83   2,498   13  2.04   2,496   14  2.21 
Total interest-earning assets  3,796,219  $31,147  3.29%  3,637,449  $30,606  3.41%  3,315,561  $30,361  3.68%
Allowance for loan losses  (28,939)         (31,856)         (26,125)       
Noninterest-earning assets  156,559          155,622          163,713        
Total assets $3,923,839         $3,761,215         $3,453,149        
                               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
Liabilities                              
Interest-bearing deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand $1,019,488  $127  0.05% $997,720  $117  0.05% $860,131  $162  0.08%
Money market  502,448   94  0.08   482,385   89  0.07   477,441   118  0.10 
Savings  601,615   46  0.03   541,896   41  0.03   474,609   50  0.04 
Time  290,865   346  0.48   294,172   397  0.55   317,965   712  0.90 
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,414,416   613  0.10   2,316,173   644  0.11   2,130,146   1,042  0.20 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  47,170   8  0.07   46,348   7  0.06   53,867   11  0.08 
Borrowings  440     0.39   500   1  0.44   2,582   1  0.03 
Subordinated notes  39,265   469  4.80   39,245   470  4.85         
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts  37,671   357  3.80   37,655   355  3.83   37,605   399  4.26 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,538,962  $1,447  0.23%  2,439,921  $1,477  0.25%  2,224,200  $1,453  0.26%
Noninterest-bearing deposits  992,699          920,514          824,232        
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  26,988          37,223          58,177        
Total liabilities  3,558,649          3,397,658          3,106,609        
Stockholders' Equity  365,190          363,557          346,540        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,923,839         $3,761,215         $3,453,149        
                               
Net interest income/Net interest margin (3)    $29,700  3.14%    $29,129  3.25%    $28,908  3.51%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)     503  0.05      503  0.05      483  0.06 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2)    $30,203  3.19%    $29,632  3.30%    $29,391  3.57%
Net interest rate spread (4)        3.06%        3.16%        3.42%
Net interest-earning assets (5) $1,257,257         $1,197,528         $1,091,361        
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities  1.50          1.49          1.49        
Cost of total deposits        0.07%        0.08%        0.14%

 

______________________________
*Annualized measure.
(1)See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
  Average      Average     
  Balance Interest Yield/Cost*
 Balance Interest Yield/Cost*
  (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                    
Loans $2,259,136  $51,562  4.60% $2,203,031  $53,484  4.88%
Securities  1,063,312   9,971  1.89   695,194   8,761  2.53 
Deposits with banks  392,213   195  0.10   288,637   808  0.56 
Other  2,612   25  1.93   2,461   28  2.29 
Total interest-earning assets  3,717,273  $61,753  3.35%  3,189,323  $63,081  3.98%
Allowance for loan losses  (30,390)         (24,300)       
Noninterest-earning assets  156,093          155,923        
Total assets $3,842,976         $3,320,946        
                     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Liabilities                    
Interest-bearing deposits:                    
Interest-bearing demand $1,008,664  $244  0.05% $835,999  $413  0.10%
Money market  492,472   183  0.07   470,782   512  0.22 
Savings  571,921   87  0.03   454,442   120  0.05 
Time  292,509   743  0.51   329,867   1,592  0.97 
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,365,566   1,257  0.11   2,091,090   2,637  0.25 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  46,761   15  0.06   47,917   31  0.13 
Borrowings  470   1  0.42   1,402   1  0.07 
Subordinated notes  39,255   939  4.83         
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts  37,663   712  3.81   37,597   842  4.50 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,489,715  $2,924  0.24%  2,178,006  $3,511  0.32%
Noninterest-bearing deposits  956,806          747,473        
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  32,077          51,437        
   Total liabilities  3,478,598          2,976,916        
Stockholders' Equity  364,378          344,030        
   Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,842,976          3,320,946        
                     
Net interest income/Net interest margin (3)    $58,829  3.19%    $59,570  3.76%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)     1,006  0.06      946  0.06 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2)    $59,835  3.25%    $60,516  3.82%
Net interest rate spread (4)        3.11%        3.66%
Net interest-earning assets (5) $1,227,558         $1,011,317        
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities  1.49          1.46        
Cost of total deposits        0.08%        0.19%


______________________________
*Annualized measure.
(1)See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
  2021 2021 2020
  (dollars in thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS            
Nonaccrual $6,823  $9,106  $13,945 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)  583   10   7 
Total nonperforming loans  7,406   9,116   13,952 
Foreclosed assets  7,757   4,748   4,450 
Total nonperforming assets $15,163  $13,864  $18,402 
             
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2)            
Nonaccrual $4,319  $2,101  $9,059 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing  583   10   7 
Total nonperforming loans (originated)  4,902   2,111   9,066 
Foreclosed assets  856   737   1,092 
Total nonperforming assets (originated) $5,758  $2,848  $10,158 
             
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2)            
Nonaccrual $2,504  $7,005  $4,886 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)         
Total nonperforming loans (acquired)  2,504   7,005   4,886 
Foreclosed assets  6,901   4,011   3,358 
Total nonperforming assets (acquired) $9,405  $11,016  $8,244 
             
Allowance for loan losses $26,507  $28,759  $29,723 
             
Loans, before allowance for loan losses $2,152,119  $2,270,705  $2,275,795 
Loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2)  2,054,291   2,156,095   2,132,189 
Loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2)  97,828   114,610   143,606 
             
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS            
Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses  1.23%  1.27%  1.31%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans  357.91   315.48   213.04 
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses  0.34   0.40   0.61 
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.38   0.36   0.53 
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets  0.70   0.61   0.81 
             
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2)            
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses  0.24%  0.10%  0.43%
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets  0.28   0.13   0.48 
             
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2)            
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses  2.56%  6.11%  3.40%
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets  8.98   9.29   5.61 

 

______________________________
(1)Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $27 thousand, $29 thousand, and $0.1 million as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(2)Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) and nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021 2021 2020 2021
 2020
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands)
Beginning balance $28,759  $31,838  $26,087  $31,838  $22,299 
Provision  (2,162)  (3,405)  3,573   (5,567)  7,928 
Charge-offs  (402)  (195)  (160)  (597)  (1,381)
Recoveries  312   521   223   833   877 
Ending balance $26,507  $28,759  $29,723  $26,507  $29,723 
                
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $90  $(326) $(63) $(236) $504 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1)  (214)  (320)  3   (534)  175 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1)  304   (6)  (66)  298   329 
                
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses $2,234,388  $2,284,159  $2,265,032  $2,259,136  $2,203,031 
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1)  2,127,221   2,166,079   2,117,131   2,146,796   2,050,377 
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1)  107,167   118,080   147,901   112,340   152,654 
                
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses *  0.02%  (0.06)%  (0.01)%  (0.02)%  0.05%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1)  (0.04)  (0.06)     (0.05)  0.02 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1)  1.14   (0.02)  (0.18)  0.53   0.43 


______________________________
*Annualized measure.
(1)Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs (originated and acquired), average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired), and net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

 

  As of or for the Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION                    
Net income $13,717  $15,245  $7,419  $28,962  $13,640 
Earnings per share - Basic  0.50   0.55   0.27   1.06   0.50 
Earnings per share - Diluted  0.50   0.55   0.27   1.05   0.50 
                     
Book value per share $13.64  $13.05  $12.67         
                     
Shares of common stock outstanding  27,355,053   27,382,069   27,457,306         
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding  27,362,579   27,430,912   27,457,306   27,396,557   27,457,306 
                     
SUMMARY RATIOS                    
Net interest margin *  3.14%  3.25%  3.51%  3.19%  3.76%
Efficiency ratio  56.91   55.73   62.74   56.31   63.37 
Loan to deposit ratio  62.84   67.66   75.48         
                     
Return on average assets *  1.40%  1.64%  0.86%  1.52%  0.83%
Return on average stockholders' equity *  15.07   17.01   8.61   16.03   7.97 
                     
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)                    
Adjusted net income $14,168  $14,033  $8,218  $28,201  $16,597 
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic  0.52   0.51   0.30   1.03   0.60 
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted  0.52   0.51   0.30   1.03   0.60 
                     
Tangible book value per share $12.70  $12.10  $11.68         
                     
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2)  3.19%  3.30%  3.57%  3.25%  3.82%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2)  56.18   55.03   61.93   55.59   62.56 
                     
Return on average tangible common equity *  16.22%  18.33%  9.34%  17.27%  8.66%
                     
Adjusted return on average assets *  1.45%  1.51%  0.96%  1.48%  1.01%
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *  15.56   15.65   9.54   15.61   9.70 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *  16.76   16.88   10.35   16.81   10.54 


______________________________
*Annualized measure.
(1)See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income $13,717  $15,245  $7,419  $28,962  $13,640 
Adjustments:               
Acquisition expenses  (157)        (157)   
Branch closure expenses  (104)        (104)   
Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans        (609)     (1,457)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (310)  1,695   (508)  1,385   (2,679)
Total adjustments  (571)  1,695   (1,117)  1,124   (4,136)
Tax effect of adjustments  120   (483)  318   (363)  1,179 
Less adjustments, after tax effect  (451)  1,212   (799)  761   (2,957)
Adjusted net income $14,168  $14,033  $8,218  $28,201  $16,597 
                
Average assets $3,923,839  $3,761,215  $3,453,149  $3,842,976  $3,320,946 
                
Return on average assets *  1.40%  1.64%  0.86%  1.52%  0.83%
Adjusted return on average assets *  1.45   1.51   0.96   1.48   1.01 


______________________________
*Annualized measure.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Numerator:               
Net income $13,717  $15,245  $7,419  $28,962  $13,640 
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)  (25)  (31)  (19)  (56)  (34)
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $13,692  $15,214  $7,400  $28,906  $13,606 
                
Adjusted net income $14,168  $14,033  $8,218  $28,201  $16,597 
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)  (26)  (28)  (22)  (54)  (41)
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $14,142  $14,005  $8,196  $28,147  $16,556 
                
Denominator:               
Weighted average common shares outstanding  27,362,579   27,430,912   27,457,306   27,396,557   27,457,306 
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units  17,701   2,489      10,137    
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares  27,380,280   27,433,401   27,457,306   27,406,694   27,457,306 
                
Earnings per share - Basic $0.50  $0.55  $0.27  $1.06  $0.50 
Earnings per share - Diluted $0.50  $0.55  $0.27  $1.05  $0.50 
                
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $0.52  $0.51  $0.30  $1.03  $0.60 
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $0.52  $0.51  $0.30  $1.03  $0.60 


______________________________
(1)The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
  (dollars in thousands)
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)                    
Net interest income $29,700  $29,129  $28,908  $58,829  $59,570 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  503   503   483   1,006   946 
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $30,203  $29,632  $29,391  $59,835  $60,516 
                     
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)                    
Net interest margin *  3.14%  3.25%  3.51%  3.19%  3.76%
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)  0.05   0.05   0.06   0.06   0.06 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)  3.19%  3.30%  3.57%  3.25%  3.82%
                     
Average interest-earning assets $3,796,219  $3,637,449  $3,315,561  $3,717,273  $3,189,323 


______________________________
*Annualized measure.
(1)On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
  (dollars in thousands)
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis)                    
Total noninterest expense $22,154  $22,544  $23,499  $44,698  $46,806 
Less: amortization of intangible assets  258   289   305   547   622 
Adjusted noninterest expense $21,896  $22,255  $23,194  $44,151  $46,184 
                     
Net interest income $29,700  $29,129  $28,908  $58,829  $59,570 
Total noninterest income  8,774   10,808   8,060   19,582   13,312 
Operating revenue  38,474   39,937   36,968   78,411   72,882 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  503   503   483   1,006   946 
Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1) $38,977  $40,440  $37,451  $79,417  $73,828 
                     
Efficiency ratio  56.91%  55.73%  62.74%  56.31%  63.37%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)  56.18   55.03   61.93   55.59   62.56 


______________________________
(1)On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
  2021 2021 2020
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible common equity            
Total stockholders' equity $373,194  $357,406  $347,840 
Less: Goodwill  23,620   23,620   23,620 
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net  2,251   2,509   3,408 
Tangible common equity $347,323  $331,277  $320,812 
             
Tangible assets            
Total assets $3,953,677  $3,865,614  $3,501,412 
Less: Goodwill  23,620   23,620   23,620 
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net  2,251   2,509   3,408 
Tangible assets $3,927,806  $3,839,485  $3,474,384 
             
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  9.44%  9.25%  9.93%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  8.84   8.63   9.23 
             
Shares of common stock outstanding  27,355,053   27,382,069   27,457,306 
             
Book value per share $13.64  $13.05  $12.67 
Tangible book value per share  12.70   12.10   11.68 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
  (dollars in thousands)
Average tangible common equity                    
Total stockholders' equity $365,190  $363,557  $346,540  $364,378  $344,030 
Less: Goodwill  23,620   23,620   23,620   23,620   23,620 
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net  2,410   2,686   3,589   2,547   3,743 
Average tangible common equity $339,160  $337,251  $319,331  $338,211  $316,667 
                     
Net income $13,717  $15,245  $7,419  $28,962  $13,640 
Adjusted net income  14,168   14,033   8,218   28,201   16,597 
                     
Return on average stockholders' equity *  15.07%  17.01%  8.61%  16.03%  7.97%
Return on average tangible common equity *  16.22   18.33   9.34   17.27   8.66 
                     
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *  15.56%  15.65%  9.54%  15.61%  9.70%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *  16.76   16.88   10.35   16.81   10.54 


______________________________
*Annualized measure.
  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HBT FINANCIAL, INC.
07:18aHBT FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
07:14aHBT FINANCIAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:09aHBT FINANCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
07:06aHBT Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
07:06aHBT FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (HBT) HBT FINANCIAL Posts Q2 EPS $0.52, vs. Stree..
MT
06:13aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
07/14HBT FINANCIAL : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 26, 20..
AQ
06/08SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Slip Premarket Tuesday
MT
06/08HBT FINANCIAL : to Acquire NXT Bancorp. in Cash-and-Stock Deal
MT
06/07HBT FINANCIAL : to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 159 M - -
Net income 2021 49,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,49x
Yield 2021 3,53%
Capitalization 466 M 466 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 747
Free-Float 12,0%
Chart HBT FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
HBT Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HBT FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,02 $
Average target price 19,88 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred L. Drake Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Lance Carter President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Matthew J. Doherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Larry J. Kallembach Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eric E. Burwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HBT FINANCIAL, INC.12.34%476
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.55%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.38%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.13%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.88%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.30%202 066