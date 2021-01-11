HC Surgical Specialists : Acquisition of Shares in Healthcare Essentials Pte. Ltd. Download PDF

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as that in the Company's announcement dated 7 October 2020 in relation to the entry into MOU for the proposed subscription of shares in HEPL (the "Announcement").

The Purchase Consideration was satisfied in cash and funded through the Company's internal resources.

PROCUREMENT AGREEMENT

The Company has also appointed HEPL as the Group's procurement agent for its and its subsidiaries' (collectively, the " Group ") medical goods and consumables requirement (the " Appointment "). INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS

The Investment and the future supply of medical goods and consumables to the Group under the Appointment constitute Interested Person Transactions under Chapter 9 of the Catalist Rules.

As set out in the Announcement, the Investment is a non-disclosable transaction under Chapter 9 of the Catalist Rules as the value of the Investment represents 1.49% of the Group's latest audited NTA. In respect of future transactions pursuant to the Appointment, the Company will ensure compliance with the applicable rules under Chapter 9 of the Catalist Rules, and, among others, make any necessary announcements as may be required. INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

Save as disclosed above, none of the other Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Investment and the Appointment, save for their shareholdings in the Company.

About HC Surgical Specialists Limited

HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company") was incorporated on 1 September 2015 in Singapore and listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 3 November 2016. The Company, its subsidiaries and associated company are a medical services group primarily engaged in the provision of endoscopic procedures, including gastroscopies and colonoscopies, and general surgery services with a focus on colorectal procedures across a network of 18 clinics located throughout Singapore.

