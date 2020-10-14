Log in
HC Surgical Specialists : Entry into Framework Agreement with Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Limited Download PDF

10/14/2020 | 05:01am EDT

HC SURGICAL SPECIALISTS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

Registration No. 201533429G

ENTRY INTO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH

PRUDENTIAL ASSURANCE COMPANY SINGAPORE (PTE) LIMITED

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that it has today, entered into a framework agreement with Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Limited ("Prudential") to provide high quality and cost-efficient health services for certain of their eligible insured customers with effect from 8 October 2020 (the "Agreement") for a minimum period of two years ("Minimum Term").

Upon the expiry of the Minimum Term, the Agreement shall be automatically extended for another two years until 8 October 2024, unless terminated in accordance with the terms of the Agreement (the "Term"). The parties may, prior to the expiry of the Minimum Term or the Term, as applicable, mutually agree to renew the Agreement on the same terms or on such terms as may be mutually agreed. Further details on the Agreement in respect of benefits available to eligible insured customers of Prudential will be announced in due course.

The Agreement is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated earnings per share or net tangible assets per share of the Group for the current financial year ending 31 May 2021.

Save for their interests in the Company, none of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Agreement.

By Order of the Board

Dr. Heah Sieu Min

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

8 October 2020

About HC Surgical Specialists Limited

HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company") was incorporated on 1 September 2015 in Singapore and listed on Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 3 November 2016. The Company, its subsidiaries and associated company are a medical services group primarily engaged in the provision of endoscopic procedures, including gastroscopies and colonoscopies, and general surgery services with a focus on colorectal procedures across a network of 18 clinics located throughout Singapore.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in compliance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Pong Chen Yih, Chief Operating Officer, at 9 Raffles Place, #17-05 Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619, telephone (65) 6950 2188.

