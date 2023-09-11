HC SURGICAL SPECIALISTS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

Registration No. 201533429G

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company to the proposed final dividend being obtained at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 26 September 2023, the Share Transfer Books and the Register of Members of HC Surgical Specialists Limited ("Company") will be closed at 5.00 pm on 10 November 2023 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the proposed final dividend (tax-exemptone-tier) of Singapore 1.00 cents per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 May 2023 (the "Final Dividend").

Duly completed transfers of shares received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a division of Tricor Singapore Pte. Ltd.) at 80 Robinson Road, #02-00, Singapore 068898 up to 5.00 pm on 10 November 2023 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the proposed Final Dividend.

Shareholders (being depositors) whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares as at 5.00 pm on 10 November 2023 will be entitled to the proposed Final Dividend.

The proposed Final Dividend, if approved at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 26 September 2023, will be paid on 24 November 2023.

By Order of the Board

Dr. Heah Sieu Min

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Date: 11 September 2023

About HC Surgical Specialists Limited

HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company") was incorporated on 1 September 2015 in Singapore and listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 3 November 2016. The Company, its subsidiaries and associated company are a medical services group primarily engaged in the provision of endoscopic procedures, including gastroscopies and colonoscopies, and general surgery services with a focus on colorectal procedures across a network of 15 clinics located throughout Singapore.

