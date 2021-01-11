HC Surgical Specialists : Opening of Toa Payoh Endoscopy Centre Download PDF

Log in
HC SURGICAL SPECIALISTS LIMITED

HC Surgical Specialists : Opening of Toa Payoh Endoscopy Centre

01/11/2021 | 05:22am EST
HC SURGICAL SPECIALISTS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

Registration No. 201533429G

OPENING OF TOA PAYOH ENDOSCOPY CENTRE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that it has today, obtained the medical licence from the Ministry of Health for the operations of its endoscopy centre located at Block 190 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh #01-572 Singapore 310190.

The centre is located in the Toa Payoh central area within the Toa Payoh town centre and is directly linked to the Toa Payoh MRT station and bus interchange. The immediate neighbourhood comprises mainly HDB shops and commercial developments and HDB residential flats.

The Company is excited about the opening of this endoscopy centre, albeit in this COVID-19 situation, and believes that it can serve the local population well by bringing its specialist service to their doorstep.

By Order of the Board

Dr. Heah Sieu Min

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

22 December 2020

About HC Surgical Specialists Limited

HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company") was incorporated on 1 September 2015 in Singapore and listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 3 November 2016. The Company, its subsidiaries and associated company are a medical services group primarily engaged in the provision of endoscopic procedures, including gastroscopies and colonoscopies, and general surgery services with a focus on colorectal procedures across a network of 18 clinics located throughout Singapore.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in compliance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Pong Chen Yih, Chief Operating Officer, at 9 Raffles Place, #17-05 Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619, telephone (65) 6950 2188.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

HC Surgical Specialists Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 10:21:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
