HC Surgical Specialists : Opening of Toa Payoh Endoscopy Centre Download PDF

OPENING OF TOA PAYOH ENDOSCOPY CENTRE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that it has today, obtained the medical licence from the Ministry of Health for the operations of its endoscopy centre located at Block 190 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh #01-572 Singapore 310190.

The centre is located in the Toa Payoh central area within the Toa Payoh town centre and is directly linked to the Toa Payoh MRT station and bus interchange. The immediate neighbourhood comprises mainly HDB shops and commercial developments and HDB residential flats.

The Company is excited about the opening of this endoscopy centre, albeit in this COVID-19 situation, and believes that it can serve the local population well by bringing its specialist service to their doorstep.

HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company") was incorporated on 1 September 2015 in Singapore and listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 3 November 2016. The Company, its subsidiaries and associated company are a medical services group primarily engaged in the provision of endoscopic procedures, including gastroscopies and colonoscopies, and general surgery services with a focus on colorectal procedures across a network of 18 clinics located throughout Singapore.

