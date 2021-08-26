HC Surgical Specialists : Response to SGX-ST Queries of 24 August 2021 Download PDF

HC SURGICAL SPECIALISTS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

Registration No. 201533429G

RESPONSE TO SGX-ST QUERIES OF 24 AUGUST 2021

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to its announcement made on 23 August 2021 relating to the "Acquisition of the Remaining 49% of the Issued and Paid-up Share Capital in Jason Lim Endoscopy and Surgery Pte. Ltd." (the "Announcement").

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as that in the Announcement.

The Board would like to provide the Company's response to queries raised by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 24 August 2021 in relation to the Announcement as follows:

Query 1

It was announced that Dr Lim and JLH shall still be entitled to their respective share of profit in respect of the 49% issued share capital of JLES from 1 Aug 2021 to 31 July 2022 in view that the proposed acquisition is taking place "approximately one year ahead of the Initial Target Completion".

Based on the announcement of 7 May 2018 on the Company's acquisition of initial 51% in JLES (" 2018 SPA "), it was stated that the Company could acquire the remaining 49% in JLES from the Vendors at a later stage, with completion to occur by 1 September 2022 or such other date to be agreed. As per the 2018 SPA, pls clarify if it is intended for the acquisition of remaining 49% stake in JLES to only be completed in 2022 or could the completion take place prior to 1 Sept 2022? What did the Board consider in agreeing that Dr Lim and JLH shall still be entitled to their respective share of profit in respect of the 49% issued share capital of JLES from 1 Aug 2021 to 31 July 2022 despite HC Surgical acquiring the 49% stake? Why is the above in the interest of the Company and its shareholders?

Company's response