HC Surgical Specialists : Change of Name of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary known as Hougang Clinic Pte. Ltd. Download PDF

HC SURGICAL SPECIALISTS LIMITED

(1B1)
HC Surgical Specialists : Change of Name of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary known as Hougang Clinic Pte. Ltd.

03/30/2021 | 10:03am EDT
HC SURGICAL SPECIALISTS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

Registration No. 201533429G

CHANGE OF NAME OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY KNOWN AS

"HOUGANG CLINIC PTE. LTD."

The Board of Directors of HC Surgical Specialists Limited wishes to announce that its wholly- owned subsidiary, Hougang Clinic Pte. Ltd., a company incorporated in Singapore, has changed its name to HC (TPY) Pte. Ltd. ("HCTPY"), with effect from 27 March 2021.

HCTPY operates an endoscopy centre, under the name of HC Endoscopy & Piles Centre (TPY), located at Block 190 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh #01-572 Singapore 310190. The endoscopy centre is located in the Toa Payoh central area within the Toa Payoh town centre and is directly linked to the Toa Payoh MRT station and bus interchange. The immediate neighbourhood comprises mainly HDB shops and commercial developments and HDB residential flats.

By Order of the Board

Dr. Heah Sieu Min

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

29 March 2021

About HC Surgical Specialists Limited

HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company") was incorporated on 1 September 2015 in Singapore and listed on Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 3 November 2016. The Company, its subsidiaries and associated company are a medical services group primarily engaged in the provision of endoscopic procedures, including gastroscopies and colonoscopies, and general surgery services with a focus on colorectal procedures across a network of 18 clinics located throughout Singapore.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in compliance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Pong Chen Yih, Chief Operating Officer, at 9 Raffles Place, #17-05 Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619, telephone (65) 6950 2188.

Disclaimer

HC Surgical Specialists Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 14:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 17,1 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net income 2020 3,50 M 2,60 M 2,60 M
Net Debt 2020 0,77 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 6,56%
Capitalization 64,8 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,61x
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart HC SURGICAL SPECIALISTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HC Surgical Specialists Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sieu Min Heah Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sophia Ong Chief Financial Officer
Weng Hoe Chong Non-Executive Chairman
Kok Hoong Chia Executive Director & Medical Director
Yu Xia Ouyang Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HC SURGICAL SPECIALISTS LIMITED17.57%48
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION11.71%98 312
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.13.82%65 203
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS23.60%23 417
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-9.52%22 129
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-6.39%21 235
