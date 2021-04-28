HC2 : April 28, 2021 Proxy Statement

(1) Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
HC2 Holdings, Inc.
450 Park Avenue, 29th Floor
New York, NY 10022
Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting
And
Proxy Statement
HC2 Holdings, Inc.
450 Park Avenue, 29th Floor
New York, NY 10022
April 28, 2021
Dear HC2 Holdings, Inc. Stockholder:
It is our pleasure to invite you to participate in the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting" or the "Annual Meeting") of HC2 Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("HC2" or the "Company"). We will hold the 2021 Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Due to the continuing public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak ("COVID-19"), the 2021 Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a virtual meeting format. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions prior to and during the meeting by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/244313913, and using the password HCHC2021, at the meeting date and time described in the accompanying proxy statement. You will not be able to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting in person. You will need the 15-digit control number on your proxy card to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting. Beneficial owners of shares held in street name will need to follow the instructions provided by the broker, bank or other nominee that holds their shares. Online check-in will begin at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 17, 2021. Once admitted, you may participate in the meeting and vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions that will be available on the meeting website.
The items to be considered and voted on at the 2021 Annual Meeting are described in the Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and are more fully addressed in our proxy materials accompanying this letter. We encourage you to read all of these materials carefully and then to vote using the enclosed proxy card.
This year we are furnishing our proxy materials via the Internet. Providing our proxy materials to stockholders electronically allows us to "be green" by conserving natural resources and reducing our printing and mailing costs related to the distribution of the proxy materials. To ensure your representation at the 2021 Annual Meeting, we urge you to cause your shares to be voted (i) via the Internet at www.investorvote.com/HCHC, (ii) by telephone by following the instructions on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") that you received in the mail and that is also provided on that website, or, (iii) if you have requested a paper copy of the proxy materials and the proxy card by mail, by signing, voting and returning your proxy card to HC2 Holdings, Inc., Computershare Investor Services, PO Box 505008, Louisville, KY 40233-5008 by regular U.S. mail or to Computershare Investor Services, 462 South 4th Street, Suite 1600, Louisville, KY 40202 if by overnight mail. For specific instructions on how to vote your shares, please review the instructions for each of these voting options that are detailed in the Notice and in the accompanying Proxy Statement.
The Notice and Proxy Statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report") are available for viewing and printing under the "Investor Relations-Proxy Materials" section of our website at www.hc2.com. You may also obtain these materials at www.edocumentview.com/HCHC and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. These materials were first sent or made available to stockholders on our website on or about April 28, 2021. Any stockholder may, at no cost to the stockholder, request to receive proxy materials in printed form by mail or electronically by e-mail. To ensure timely delivery, please be sure to complete this request by June 7, 2021. If you would like to receive a printed or e-mail copy of the proxy materials, you should follow the instructions for requesting such materials in the Notice. You will not otherwise receive a printed or e-mail copy of the proxy materials.
If you have any questions about the proposals to be voted on, please call our proxy solicitation agent, Okapi Partners LLC at (877) 629-6355.
Thank you for your continued support and interest in HC2. We look forward to your participation at the 2021 Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Very truly yours,
Avram A. Glazer
Chairman of the Board
Wayne Barr, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF
PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF
STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 17, 2021
This proxy statement and the 2020 Annual Report are available at www.hc2.com (Investor Relations-Proxy
Materials).
HC2 Holdings, Inc.
450 Park Avenue, 29th Floor
New York, NY 10022
NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL MEETING
OF STOCKHOLDERS
To be Held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
April 28, 2021
To our Stockholders:
HC2 Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("HC2" or the "Company") will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting" or the "Annual Meeting") on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Due to the continuing public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak ("COVID-19"), the 2021 Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a virtual meeting format. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions prior to and during the meeting by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/244313913, and using the password HCHC2021, at the meeting date and time described in the accompanying proxy statement. You will not be able to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting in person. You will need the 15-digit control number on your proxy card to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting. Beneficial owners of shares held in street name will need to follow the instructions provided by the broker, bank or other nominee that holds their shares. Online check-in will begin at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 17, 2021. Once admitted, you may participate in the meeting and vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions that will be available on the meeting website.
At the 2021 Annual Meeting, holders of the shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock"), Series A Convertible Participating Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), and Series A-2 Convertible Participating Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (together with the Series A Preferred Stock, the "Preferred Stock") (collectively, the "Company Securities"), in each case, outstanding and entitled to vote as of the close of business on April 23, 2021, the record date for voting at the Annual Meeting (the "Record Date"), will be asked to vote upon the following proposals:
-
To elect the six nominees identified in the accompanying proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement"), each to hold office until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.
-
To approve, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers (the "Say on Pay Vote").
-
To ratify the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
-
To consider and take action upon any other business that may properly come before the 2021 Annual Meeting or any continuations, postponements or adjournments thereof.
Only stockholders of record of Company Securities outstanding and entitled to vote as of the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2021 Annual Meeting and any continuations, adjournments or postponements thereof. The list of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be open for examination by any stockholder entitled to vote at the meeting, for any purpose germane to the Annual Meeting, for a period of 10 days prior to the 2021 Annual Meeting by email request, during ordinary business hours, to the Office of the Corporate Secretary of HC2 at
