HC2 : April 28, 2021 Proxy Statement

HC2 Holdings, Inc.

450 Park Avenue, 29th Floor

New York, NY 10022

April 28, 2021

Dear HC2 Holdings, Inc. Stockholder:

It is our pleasure to invite you to participate in the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting" or the "Annual Meeting") of HC2 Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("HC2" or the "Company"). We will hold the 2021 Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Due to the continuing public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak ("COVID-19"), the 2021 Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a virtual meeting format. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions prior to and during the meeting by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/244313913, and using the password HCHC2021, at the meeting date and time described in the accompanying proxy statement. You will not be able to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting in person. You will need the 15-digit control number on your proxy card to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting. Beneficial owners of shares held in street name will need to follow the instructions provided by the broker, bank or other nominee that holds their shares. Online check-in will begin at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 17, 2021. Once admitted, you may participate in the meeting and vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions that will be available on the meeting website.

The items to be considered and voted on at the 2021 Annual Meeting are described in the Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and are more fully addressed in our proxy materials accompanying this letter. We encourage you to read all of these materials carefully and then to vote using the enclosed proxy card.

This year we are furnishing our proxy materials via the Internet. Providing our proxy materials to stockholders electronically allows us to "be green" by conserving natural resources and reducing our printing and mailing costs related to the distribution of the proxy materials. To ensure your representation at the 2021 Annual Meeting, we urge you to cause your shares to be voted (i) via the Internet at www.investorvote.com/HCHC, (ii) by telephone by following the instructions on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") that you received in the mail and that is also provided on that website, or, (iii) if you have requested a paper copy of the proxy materials and the proxy card by mail, by signing, voting and returning your proxy card to HC2 Holdings, Inc., Computershare Investor Services, PO Box 505008, Louisville, KY 40233-5008 by regular U.S. mail or to Computershare Investor Services, 462 South 4th Street, Suite 1600, Louisville, KY 40202 if by overnight mail. For specific instructions on how to vote your shares, please review the instructions for each of these voting options that are detailed in the Notice and in the accompanying Proxy Statement.

The Notice and Proxy Statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report") are available for viewing and printing under the "Investor Relations-Proxy Materials" section of our website at www.hc2.com. You may also obtain these materials at www.edocumentview.com/HCHC and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. These materials were first sent or made available to stockholders on our website on or about April 28, 2021. Any stockholder may, at no cost to the stockholder, request to receive proxy materials in printed form by mail or electronically by e-mail. To ensure timely delivery, please be sure to complete this request by June 7, 2021. If you would like to receive a printed or e-mail copy of the proxy materials, you should follow the instructions for requesting such materials in the Notice. You will not otherwise receive a printed or e-mail copy of the proxy materials.

If you have any questions about the proposals to be voted on, please call our proxy solicitation agent, Okapi Partners LLC at (877) 629-6355.