  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  HCA Healthcare, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HCA   US40412C1018

HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(HCA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-17 pm EDT
275.46 USD   -0.04%
08:32aHCA Healthcare Announces Agreement to Buy 41 Urgent Care Centers From FastMed
BU
05/16Transcript : HCA Healthcare, Inc. Presents at RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference 2023, May-16-2023 09:00 AM
CI
05/16Mizuho Securities Adjusts HCA Healthcare Price Target to $305 From $298, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
HCA Healthcare Announces Agreement to Buy 41 Urgent Care Centers From FastMed

05/18/2023 | 08:32am EDT
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced it has signed an agreement to purchase 41 urgent care centers in Texas from FastMed.

Once completed, the transaction will expand significantly HCA Healthcare’s urgent care operations, which currently comprise 268 clinics. The agreement includes 19 FastMed and 22 MedPost urgent care centers in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and El Paso. It does not include FastMed’s urgent care locations outside of Texas.

“The addition of these urgent care centers will improve access to care for patients in the Texas communities we serve,” said Erol Akdamar, president of HCA Healthcare’s American Group. “It will provide convenient outpatient care options when and where they need it. It also will help seamlessly connect these patients to our broader healthcare network when a higher level of care or specialty service is needed.”

HCA Healthcare, which provides care to more patients than any other provider in Texas, is one of the leading healthcare providers in the state. The company has 45 hospitals, 395 physician practices, 92 urgent care centers, and numerous other sites of care and has invested approximately $6.6 billion over the last six years to expand healthcare services to meet community needs in the state.

This transaction is expected to close this summer. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 180 hospitals and approximately 2,300 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44%. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 37 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 63 471 M - -
Net income 2023 5 013 M - -
Net Debt 2023 38 001 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 0,87%
Capitalization 75 776 M 75 776 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 250 500
Free-Float 76,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samuel N. Hazen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William B. Rutherford CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Fearn Frist Chairman
P. Martin Paslick VP-Information Technology & Services
Michael S. Cuffe Vice President & Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.14.79%75 776
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-25.50%89 011
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY29.28%26 647
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-7.60%19 233
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-15.53%14 802
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA40.50%13 643
