    HCA   US40412C1018

HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(HCA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-08 pm EST
251.43 USD   +2.49%
05:52pHca Healthcare : Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
03/06Viz.ai Announces Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to Enable Earlier Detection and Management of Suspected Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
AQ
02/23HCA Healthcare and The HCA Healthcare Foundation Announce $44 Million in Contributions to Community Organizations In 2022
BU
HCA Healthcare : Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

03/08/2023 | 05:52pm EST
Disclaimer

HCA Healthcare Inc. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 22:51:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 642 M - -
Net income 2023 4 836 M - -
Net Debt 2023 37 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 0,96%
Capitalization 67 948 M 67 948 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 250 500
Free-Float 76,1%
Technical analysis trends HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 245,33 $
Average target price 280,91 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel N. Hazen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William B. Rutherford CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Fearn Frist Chairman
P. Martin Paslick VP-Information Technology & Services
Michael S. Cuffe Vice President & Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.2.24%67 948
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-13.67%103 307
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY12.33%22 901
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS0.69%20 489
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-11.97%15 331
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA18.25%11 219