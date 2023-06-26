HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announces the following Webcast:

What:

HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2Q Earnings Release Call

When:

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 9:00 am central (10:00 am eastern)

How:

Live Audio over the Internet:

https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Contact:
Frank Morgan, 615-344-2688, Vice President, Investor Relations, frank.morgan@hcahealthcare.com

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the web site https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.