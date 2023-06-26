HCA Healthcare, Inc. specializes in owning and operating healthcare facilities. The group offers hospital services, ambulatory care and emergency care services, acute care services, surgical services, imaging and diagnostic services, laboratory services, etc. At the end of 2022, the group operated 182 hospitals (including 175 general hospitals, 5 psychiatric hospitals and 2 rehabilitation hospitals) located in the United States (175) and the United Kingdom (7), as well as 126 surgery centers and 21 endoscopy centers in the United States.