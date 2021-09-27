Log in
    HCA   US40412C1018

HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(HCA)
  Report
HCA Healthcare : Inc. 3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

09/27/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announces the following Webcast:

What: HCA Healthcare, Inc. 3Q Earnings Release Call
When: Friday, October 22, 2021 at 9:00 am central (10:00 am eastern)
How: Live Audio over the Internet:
https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the web site https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
04:17pHCA HEALTHCARE : Inc. 3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09:30aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A new gift from China
07:39aHCA HEALTHCARE : SVB Leerink Starts HCA Healthcare at Outperform With $320 Price Target
MT
06:24aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Accenture, Icon, Medica, Nike, Workday...
09/24HCA HEALTHCARE : UBS Adjusts Price Target on HCA Healthcare to $312 From $280, Maintains B..
MT
09/21MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST : Agrees to Lease Utah Hospitals to HCA Healthcare for 15 Years
MT
09/21HCA HEALTHCARE : to Buy Five Utah Hospitals from Steward Health Care for Undisclosed Sum
MT
09/20HCA HEALTHCARE : Agrees to Purchase Five Utah Hospitals from Steward Health Care
BU
09/20HCA Healthcare, Inc. agreed to acquire Five Utah Hospitals from Steward Health Care Sys..
CI
09/16HCA Healthcare Names Mosier as Chief Nurse Executive
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 57 733 M - -
Net income 2021 5 616 M - -
Net Debt 2021 32 938 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 82 062 M 82 062 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 235 000
Free-Float 77,6%
Technical analysis trends HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 256,33 $
Average target price 266,73 $
Spread / Average Target 4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel N. Hazen President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
William B. Rutherford CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Fearn Frist Chairman
Jonathan B. Perlin Chief Medical Officer
P. Martin Paslick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.55.86%82 062
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION24.03%111 781
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS45.60%28 659
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.1.10%25 473
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-10.09%21 037
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED28.46%18 705