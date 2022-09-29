Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HCA Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCA   US40412C1018

HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(HCA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
187.68 USD   -1.19%
04:31pHCA Healthcare, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/26SVB Securities Adjusts HCA Healthcare Price Target to $252 From $259, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09/21CareNow® Cold and Flu Season Survival Guide
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HCA Healthcare, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

09/29/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announces the following Webcast:

What: HCA Healthcare, Inc. 3Q Earnings Release Call
When: Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:00 am central (9:00 am eastern)
How: Live Audio over the Internet:
https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the web site https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
04:31pHCA Healthcare, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/26SVB Securities Adjusts HCA Healthcare Price Target to $252 From $259, Maintains Outperf..
MT
09/21CareNow® Cold and Flu Season Survival Guide
AQ
09/20HCA Healthcare Presents 2022 HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction
BU
09/16Raymond James Adjusts HCA Healthcare's Price Target to $250 From $230, Keeps Outperform..
MT
09/15HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/13HCA Healthcare Veteran Executive Bruce Moore to Retire After 40-Year Career With the Co..
BU
09/13HCA Healthcare, Inc. Announces Retirement of Bruce Moore, President – Service Line..
CI
09/13Transcript : HCA Healthcare, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Glob..
CI
09/12HCA Healthcare's Health Insight Capital Invests in VitalConnect
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60 419 M - -
Net income 2022 5 044 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 258 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 54 517 M 54 517 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 244 000
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 189,94 $
Average target price 238,96 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel N. Hazen President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
William B. Rutherford CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Fearn Frist Chairman
P. Martin Paslick VP-Information Technology & Services
Michael S. Cuffe Vice President & Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-26.07%54 517
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-5.77%128 867
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-32.52%19 167
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY28.87%18 771
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-29.30%14 596
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-31.30%11 313