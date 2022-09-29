HCA Healthcare, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announces the following Webcast:

What: HCA Healthcare, Inc. 3Q Earnings Release Call

When: Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:00 am central (9:00 am eastern)

How: Live Audio over the Internet:

https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the web site https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

