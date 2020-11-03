Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HCA Healthcare, Inc.    HCA

HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(HCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HCA Healthcare :, Inc. to Present at November Healthcare Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 05:50pm EST

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is scheduled to participate via teleconference at the following conferences in November 2020.

November 10, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. (EST) at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

November 19, 2020 at the 2nd Annual Wolfe Healthcare Conference (investor meetings only with no presentation).

A link to the live audio webcast, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.hcahealthcare.com.

Dates and times may be subject to change, please check the conference schedule or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for the latest information.

All references to “Company” and “HCA” as used throughout this release refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
05:50pHCA HEALTHCARE : Inc. to Present at November Healthcare Conferences
BU
10/30HCA HEALTHCARE : Latest Covid-19 Wave Worries Hospitals Even With New Treatments
DJ
10/29HCA HEALTHCARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
10/26HCA EXPECTS 4-5% OF TOTAL PATIENT AD : Conf call
RE
10/26HCA Healthcare expects to treat COVID-19 patients throughout 2021
RE
10/26HCA Healthcare expects to treat COVID-19 patients throughout 2021
RE
10/26TENET HEALTHCARE : Amid New Covid-19 Surge, Hospitals Balance Virus Care With Mo..
DJ
10/26HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
10/26HCA HEALTHCARE : 3Q Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
10/26HCA HEALTHCARE :  HCA Healthcare Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 51 158 M - -
Net income 2020 3 736 M - -
Net Debt 2020 30 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 0,33%
Capitalization 44 192 M 44 192 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 245 000
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 153,32 $
Last Close Price 130,60 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel N. Hazen President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas Fearn Frist Chairman
William B. Rutherford CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan B. Perlin Chief Medical Officer & President-Clinical Service
P. Martin Paslick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-11.64%44 192
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-21.82%76 009
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-1.03%22 244
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS22.50%20 184
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS16.90%16 824
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED78.54%14 750
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group