HCA Healthcare :, Inc. to Present at November Healthcare Conferences

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is scheduled to participate via teleconference at the following conferences in November 2020.

November 10, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. (EST) at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

November 19, 2020 at the 2nd Annual Wolfe Healthcare Conference (investor meetings only with no presentation).

A link to the live audio webcast, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.hcahealthcare.com.

Dates and times may be subject to change, please check the conference schedule or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for the latest information.

All references to “Company” and “HCA” as used throughout this release refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005792/en/