  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HCA Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCA   US40412C1018

HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(HCA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:26 2022-07-22 am EDT
209.12 USD   +15.34%
10:15aHCA Healthcare Reports Lower Q2 Profit, Higher Revenue; Maintains Dividend
MT
10:12aHCA Healthcare Shares Climb 16% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
DJ
09:32aThinking about trading options or stock in HCA Healthcare, Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA, or Starbucks?
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HCA Healthcare Shares Climb 16% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

07/22/2022 | 10:12am EDT
By Connor Hart


HCA Healthcare Inc. shares are up more than 16% after the company reported second-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations.

The Nashville-Tenn.-based healthcare-services company on Friday reported net income attributable to the company of $1.16 billion, or $3.90 a share, down from $1.45 billion, or $4.36 a share, in the previous year.

Analysts were expecting net income and per-share earnings of $1.12 billion and $3.66, according to FactSet estimates.

Revenue grew to $14.82 billion from $14.44 billion in the year ago-quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected revenue of $14.73 billion.

Shares of the company closed Thursday at $181.31 and rose early Friday to $211.11. The stock is down about 18% so far this year and about 15% in the last 52 weeks.


Write to Connor Hart at connor.hart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1011ET

Analyst Recommendations on HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60 313 M - -
Net income 2022 5 025 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 53 574 M 53 574 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 244 000
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 181,31 $
Average target price 223,75 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel N. Hazen President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
William B. Rutherford CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Fearn Frist Chairman
P. Martin Paslick VP-Information Technology & Services
Kathleen M. Whalen Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-29.43%53 574
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-9.66%122 201
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-20.73%23 091
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-22.18%15 752
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-23.07%13 123
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-31.90%10 949