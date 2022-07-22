HCA Healthcare Shares Climb 16% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

By Connor Hart

HCA Healthcare Inc. shares are up more than 16% after the company reported second-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations.

The Nashville-Tenn.-based healthcare-services company on Friday reported net income attributable to the company of $1.16 billion, or $3.90 a share, down from $1.45 billion, or $4.36 a share, in the previous year.

Analysts were expecting net income and per-share earnings of $1.12 billion and $3.66, according to FactSet estimates.

Revenue grew to $14.82 billion from $14.44 billion in the year ago-quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected revenue of $14.73 billion.

Shares of the company closed Thursday at $181.31 and rose early Friday to $211.11. The stock is down about 18% so far this year and about 15% in the last 52 weeks.

