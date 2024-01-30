By Will Feuer

Shares of HCA Healthcare rose after the hospital owner reported strong demand for medical services and issued an upbeat sales and earnings outlook for the current year.

The stock rose 5% to $300.40 in premarket trading. Through Monday's close, shares were up 13% over the past 12 months.

Chief Executive Sam Hazen said the company benefited from strong demand across its markets and that cost trends improved.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based company is targeting 2024 revenue of $67.75 billion to $70.25 billion, above the $67.55 billion that analysts surveyed by FactSet are expecting. HCA expects earnings to be $19.70 a share to $21.20 a share, above the $19.51 a share that analysts are forecasting.

HCA's fourth-quarter results also topped analysts' expectations.

