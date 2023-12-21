Official HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. press release

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, and the HCA Healthcare Foundation today announced they are donating $250,000 to aid those impacted by the tornadoes that recently hit Middle Tennessee. The tornadoes, which touched down the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, devastated multiple counties across Middle Tennessee, destroying homes and leaving thousands without power.

“We empathize deeply with our communities impacted by disasters, especially when it happens here in our backyard,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “It is truly during times like this that we are reminded of our mission: to care for and improve human life. We are proud to call Nashville home and stand with and support our neighbors as Middle Tennessee recovers.”

HCA Healthcare is contributing to the following organizations:

$100,000 to Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

$50,000 to United Way of Greater Nashville

$50,000 to American Red Cross

The HCA Healthcare Foundation is also providing grants to the following organizations:

$25,000 to Community Resource Center

$15,000 to Hands On Nashville

$10,000 to Armed Services YMCA Fort Campbell

Additionally, the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund, an employee-run, employee-supported 501(c)(3) charity that provides financial aid and resources to employees after extended illness, injury, disaster or other special situations, is providing grants to HCA Healthcare colleagues impacted by the tornadoes.

“HCA Healthcare is always one of the first to show up following disasters, and they have been there for this community time and time again,” said Hal Cato, chief executive officer of Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “We deeply appreciate their responsiveness, and will work closely with the communities affected to ensure their generosity reaches those most impacted by these devastating tornadoes.”

HCA Healthcare has a long history of supporting the communities it serves before, during and after disasters. HCA Healthcare is a member of the American Red Cross’ Annual Disaster Giving Program, which helps the organization have the infrastructure, resources and technology in place to provide care and comfort to those in need. Over the last seven years, HCA Healthcare has provided more than $6 million in financial support to the Red Cross for disaster relief, including Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Hurricanes Florence and Michael in 2018, the Texas winter storms in 2021 and the tornadoes in Kentucky that same year. Last year, HCA Healthcare supported the Red Cross in its relief efforts during Hurricane Ian and historic flooding in Kentucky.

“We are so grateful to HCA Healthcare for helping us be able to respond quickly during disasters,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive officer for the American Red Cross Tennessee Region. “The tornadoes that tore through the Tennessee Region on Dec. 9 were expansive and devastating for so many. We knew we could count on HCA Healthcare to respond to needs of these communities to help Tennessee continue to be strong and ready to reach recovery. During this time of year, it is such a relief to know we can count on HCA Healthcare as a dedicated partner of the humanitarian work of the Red Cross.”

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 183 hospitals and approximately 2,300 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44%. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 37 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

About HCA Healthcare Foundation

The mission of the HCA Healthcare Foundation is to promote health and well-being and strive to make a positive impact in all the communities HCA Healthcare serves. We accomplish this mission by providing leadership, service and financial support to effective non-profit organizations working individually and collectively.

