    HCA   US40412C1018

HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(HCA)
  Report
HCA Healthcare : Completes Previously Announced Purchase of Majority Stake in Brookdale Health Care Services

07/01/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced the completion of the purchase of a majority stake in Brookdale Health Care Services (“BHS”) from Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (“Brookdale”) (NYSE: BKD). The joint venture expands post-acute care services within the HCA Healthcare continuum with a goal of improving quality and patient experience, as well as promoting access to care.

“We view partnerships as foundational to our efforts to provide quality care to our patients, and we believe this joint venture will lead to improved care coordination,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “Our objective is to be the healthcare system of choice, and the addition of these services to our network of care improves our ability to meet the care needs of our patients.”

Already one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services, HCA Healthcare is comprised of 186 hospitals and approximately 2,000 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. This joint venture adds approximately 80 sites of care and more than 4,000 colleagues to HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare purchased 80 percent equity of Brookdale Health Care Services for $400 million. Brookdale retained a 20 percent equity interest in the venture.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 186 hospitals and approximately 2,000 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 32 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55 239 M - -
Net income 2021 4 728 M - -
Net Debt 2021 33 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 68 360 M 68 360 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 235 000
Free-Float 78,7%
Managers and Directors
Samuel N. Hazen President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
William B. Rutherford CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Fearn Frist Chairman
Jonathan B. Perlin Chief Medical Officer
P. Martin Paslick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.25.71%68 651
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION22.17%110 697
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.1.07%27 342
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS35.52%26 094
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA2.70%24 500
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED10.74%16 935