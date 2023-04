April 21 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc on Friday raised its profit forecast for 2023 on improving levels of staffing that has allowed the hospital operator to conduct more surgeries. The company now sees its 2023 adjusted profit in the range of $17.25 to $18.55 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $16.40 to $17.60. (Reporting by Aditya Samal and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)