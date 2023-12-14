By Ben Glickman

HCA Healthcare is being sued by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein for allegedly violating an agreement linked to its 2019 acquisition of Mission Health System.

Stein said in a statement that HCA had failed to provide "the quality, consistent emergency and cancer care for western North Carolinians it committed to deliver."

HCA purchased non-profit Mission Health in 2018, but following a review by the attorney general agreed to continue providing critical services until 2029 and keep multiple facilities open.

The complaint, filed by Stein's office Thursday, asks the court to order HCA to restore emergency and trauma services and oncology services to the level provided before the deal.

Stein said the North Carolina Department of Justice had received more than 500 complaints, some of which raised concerns about those services.

HCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-23 1151ET