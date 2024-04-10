(Alliance News) - Ondine Biomedical Inc on Wednesday said that Steriwave, a light-activated antimicrobial, has been approved by HCA Healthcare UK for use in its healthcare facilities.

Shares in the Vancouver-based life sciences company were up 16% at 7.80 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

HCA Healthcare, which has approved Steriwave for use, is the largest private healthcare provider in the world, and one of the biggest private healthcare providers in the UK.

Steriwave has already been successfully used in a small patient population in HCA Healthcare UK hospitals, but this approval will allow additional hospitals and healthcare facilities to adopt the technology more widely at the discretion of the clinician, Ondine explained.

"We are delighted that Steriwave has now been authorised for use across HCA Healthcare UK's healthcare facilities. We are already working closely with HCA Healthcare in the US on our US Phase 3 trial and the FDA regulatory submission for Steriwave, so it is fantastic to be getting such good support from them in the UK as well," said Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Cross.

"The study undertaken at London Bridge Hospital has demonstrated Steriwave's potential for addressing the threat of AMR by preventing infections and reducing antibiotic use," Cross added.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

