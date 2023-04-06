HCB Financial : 2022 Annual Report

Along with the aforementioned expansion into new markets, we further invested in our future by adding and promoting talented leaders to our team. While we have heard about the difficulty most businesses have faced attracting and retaining talented workers throughout the year, we have experienced great success in building our team. I'm excited to share with you some of the recent leadership developments that have taken place at HCB.

In September we announced the addition of Nathan E. Tagg and Chad R. Paalman to the board of directors for both Highpoint Community Bank and HCB Financial Corp. Nathan and Chad are filling vacancies created by the retirements of Archie A. Warner in December 2021 and James H. Fisher this past December. Nathan is an attorney with Tripp, Tagg, and Storrs Attorneys at Law. He has practiced in numerous counties throughout the State of Michigan in areas including estate planning, estate administration, business law, contracts, and succession planning. Chad is the CEO and co-founder of NuWave Technology Partners with offices in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. Additionally, he is the co-founder of Prescott, a governance, compliance, and risk management firm where he also serves on the board of directors.

We had several talented bankers join our officer team during the course of the year. In January, Eric D. Drogosch joined us as Assistant Vice President, Business Development Officer. Eric has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics & Management from Albion College and has worked in the West Michigan banking industry since 2011. In April, Lanny L. Scoby joined us as Senior Vice President, Market President-Kalamazoo Region, along with Scott J. McAllister as Vice President, Credit Manager. Lanny has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Central Michigan University. He has over 30 years of banking experience in a variety of roles, giving him a broad scope of knowledge. Scott has both a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Grand Valley State University. Scott has over 20 years of experience in credit administration in both the banking and retail sectors. In May Jeffrey R. Steeby joined us as Senior Vice President, Wealth Management. Jeff has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Western Michigan University and a Master of Business Administration from Wayne State University. Jeff is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional and brings over 30 years of trust and investment/wealth management experience to our team.

Finally, we had the pleasure of announcing several promotions from within our already talented team. In February, Khaja (Jay) Ahmed was promoted to Senior Vice President and Market President-Kent County. Jay started his HCB career as a Credit Department Manager in March 2013 after several years of prior management and financial services experience. He was promoted to Assistant Vice President in January 2014, Vice President in January 2015, and Senior Vice President in 2021. Timothy S. Tierney was elevated to Executive Vice President, Retail Banking. Tim joined the HCB Team in June 2021 as our Senior Vice President, Retail Banking. Tim supports all aspects of the bank's strategic initiatives for retail banking including branch administration, branch/retail operations, product development, consumer lending and marketing. Rebecca L. Mead was named Assistant Vice President, Cash Management. Becky started with HCB as a part-time Teller in September 2012. She was promoted to a full-time Customer Service Specialist in 2014, Management Trainee in 2015, Hastings Branch Manager in 2018 and Cash Management Officer in 2019. Becky was recently honored as the 2022 recipient of the Community Bankers of Michigan Rising Star Award. Emily L. Lambert was promoted to Commercial Processing/Loss Mitigation Officer. Emily started with HCB as a part- time Teller in Hastings in July 2001. She has worked both on the retail and operations side of the bank in various roles before taking on her new responsibilities. These latter three promotions were announced in December and effective January 1st of this year.

Our Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the Main Office of Highpoint Community Bank. Whether you are able to attend or not, please complete and return the enclosed proxy in advance of the meeting. This will allow us to tally the votes prior to the meeting and proceed without undue delay. Our directors, officers and I look forward to seeing as many of you there as possible.

Yours truly,

Mark A. Kolanowski

President and Chief Executive Officer