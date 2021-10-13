HCB Financial : Earns Highest 5-Star Superior Safety Rating!

5-Star Highpoint Community Bank

Supports Its Community with Strength & Stability

September 2021:Highpoint Community Bank, Hastings, Michigan has earned another top (5-Star) rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation's Premier Bank Rating Firm. This marks the 48th consecutive quarter that Highpoint Community Bank has earned this top rating earning it an even higher designation as an "Exceptional Performance Bank". Bauer congratulates Highpoint Community Bank on its achievement. To earn a 5-Star rating, the bank must excel under a rigorous, independent analysis of its financial condition. Highpoint Community Bank is well positioned to continue to support its community as we navigate through our ever-changing circumstances. The Exceptional Performance Designation is for those banks that have earned 5-Stars for ten straight years or longer.

"The bankers at Highpoint Community Bank know their customers, whether business or consumer, and are ready to help them overcome the financial hurdles of life, even amidst a pandemic", asserts Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. "And Highpoint Community Bank's financial strength gives them the resources to do it - for the benefit of the whole community."

Established in 1886, Highpoint Community Bank has been a source of strength and stability for the community for 135 years. No matter what circumstances we are facing, you can always rely on Highpoint Community Bank's dedicated team. Whether at the branch, by phone or online at highpointcommunitybank.com, they are at your service.

Highpoint Community Bank: "Your Hometown Bank Since 1886."

Bank and Credit Union data compiled from financial data for the period noted, as reported to federal regulators. The financial data obtained from these sources is consistently reliable, although; the accuracy and completeness of the data cannot be guaranteed by BauerFinancial, Inc. Since 1983, BauerFinancial has relied upon this data in its judgment and in rendering its opinion (e.g. determination of star ratings). BauerFinancial, Inc. is not a financial advisor; it is an independent bank research firm. No institution can pay for or opt out of a BauerFinancial rating. Star-ratings are all available for free at bauerfinancial.com.

