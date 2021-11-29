Log in
    HCBN   US4041311048

HCB FINANCIAL CORP.

(HCBN)
HCB Financial : Earns Highest 5-Star Superior Safety Rating!

11/29/2021 | 03:51pm EST
5-Star Highpoint Community Bank

Puts the Community in Community Banking

Hastings, MI - December 2021:BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation's Premier Bank Rating Firm, congratulates Highpoint Community Bank, Hastings, Michigan on its 49th consecutive 5-Star Rating. To earn this top rating, the bank must excel under a rigorous, independent analysis of its financial condition. And Highpoint Community Bank has done so continuously since December 2009. Only banks, like Highpoint Community Bank, that have earned this top rating for at least 40 consecutive quarters (10 years) can call themselves an "Exceptional Performance Bank".

How do they continue to perform so well during these difficult times? We asked Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial, for her insight. "Highpoint Community Bank, and other community banks like it, are uniquely positioned to help local people and businesses when times are unpredictable," she reflected. "As an integral part of the community, community bankers have the intimate knowledge of exactly how given circumstances may affect neighbors and friends. That knowledge, combined with the ability to think, act and react locally, means that decisions can be made faster and implemented in the best manner possible for the community."

Highpoint Community Bank's personal interest in the people and communities it serves has been on full display since its inception in 1886. Highpoint Community Bank is a source of strength and stability for the community, and has been for 136 years. No matter what circumstances they are facing, Highpoint Community Bank's friendly and caring staff is always ready to lend a hand, whether at the branch, by phone or on their website: highpointcommunitybank.com.

Highpoint Community Bank: "Your Hometown Bank Since 1886."

Bank and Credit Union data compiled from financial data for the period noted, as reported to federal regulators. The financial data obtained from these sources is consistently reliable, although; the accuracy and completeness of the data cannot be guaranteed by BauerFinancial, Inc. Since 1983, BauerFinancial has relied upon this data in its judgment and in rendering its opinion (e.g. determination of star ratings). BauerFinancial, Inc. is not a financial advisor; it is an independent bank research firm. No institution can pay for or opt out of a BauerFinancial rating. Star-ratings are all available for free at bauerfinancial.com.

###

BauerFinancial, Inc. P.O. Box 143520, Coral Gables, FL 33114.

Click here to read the official press release.

Disclaimer

HCB Financial Corp. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 20:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,0 M - -
Net income 2020 2,71 M - -
Net cash 2020 49,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,59x
Yield 2020 3,12%
Capitalization 27,0 M 27,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HCB FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
HCB Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Kolanowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Zwiernikowski CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Kimberly G. Finkbeiner Vice President-Operations
Amanda M. Bechler-Currier Vice President, Controller & Compliance Officer
Joan M. Heffelbower Director