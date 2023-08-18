We want to bring your attention to the growing threat of fraud and the importance of being cautious in your financial transactions. Fraudsters are constantly evolving their tactics, making it crucial for you to stay informed and take proactive measures to protect yourself. Here are some key points to keep in mind:

Be skeptical: If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Be wary of sending or accepting payment when the scenario seems unlikely. If you are selling something, don't accept a check more than the selling price, and never deposit a check and send money back to someone. Never pay someone who insists you pay with cryptocurrency, a payment app or a gift card.

Protect personal information:Exercise caution when receiving unsolicited calls, emails, or messages asking for personal or financial information. Fraudsters can make a call, email, or text look like it's coming from a legitimate business. Verify the legitimacy of the sender or caller before sharing any sensitive data. Shred sensitive documents, and whenever possible use e-statements.

Stay informed:Regularly monitor your accounts through our online banking or mobile app where you can also enable push notifications for your accounts and debit card.

Reduce use of checks:Check fraud is on the rise. Fraudsters are stealing mail and gaining access to checks. The checks are either replicated, or the fraudster will engage in "check washing", a process by which the payee and amount of the check is wiped off the check itself. If you're still paying bills with paper checks, most companies have online payment solutions available, or use the Bill Pay tool within our online banking or mobile app.

For businesses, Automatic Clearing House (ACH) allows money to be sent to vendors and employees through direct deposit, and wires are a convenient way to transfer money domestically and internationally. If checks must be mailed, drop them off directly at the post office.

Stay safe online:When selecting passwords or passphrases, remember longer is stronger. Never share passwords or passcodes with anyone. Keep your antivirus and anti-spyware up to date.

By staying informed, securing personal information, and implementing preventive measures, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to fraud. Remember, prevention is key; stay vigilant and take the necessary steps to safeguard your financial well-being.