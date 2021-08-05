Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HCI Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCI   US40416E1038

HCI GROUP, INC.

(HCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HCI Group Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of TypTap Insurance Group, Inc.

08/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) today announced that its subsidiary, TypTap Insurance Group, Inc., has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of TypTap’s common stock. The size and price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the initial public offering will be completed.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Company Contact:
Rachel Swansiger, Esq.
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 405-3206
rswansiger@hcigroup.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HCI GROUP, INC.
04:24pHCI : Earnings Flash (HCI) HCI GROUP Posts Q2 Revenue $101.5M, vs. Street Est of..
MT
04:24pHCI : Earnings Flash (HCI) HCI GROUP Posts Q2 EPS $0.11, vs. Street Est of $0.11
MT
04:21pHCI Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
GL
04:16pHCI Group Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement f..
GL
08/02HCI : Truist Securities Adjusts HCI Group's Price Target to $110 From $93, Keeps..
MT
07/19HCI : Material Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
07/19HCI GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07/12HCI Group Declares Q3 2021 Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
07/12HCI Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2021, Payable..
CI
07/07HCI GROUP SETS SECOND QUARTER 2021 E : 45 p.m. ET
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 395 M - -
Net income 2021 5,13 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 856 M 856 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart HCI GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
HCI Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCI GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 100,92 $
Average target price 105,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,04%
Managers and Directors
Paresh Patel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Mark Harmsworth Chief Financial Officer
Karin Coleman Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sanjay Madhu Independent Director
Gregory Politis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HCI GROUP, INC.92.96%856
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.24.38%40 410
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION17.28%38 594
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES6.52%37 304
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.58%33 278
SAMPO OYJ22.62%27 863