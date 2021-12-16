Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HCI Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCI   US40416E1038

HCI GROUP, INC.

(HCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HCI Group to Acquire Insurance Business in Three Southeast States from United Insurance Holdings Corp.

12/16/2021 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, reinsurance and real estate, has reached an agreement in principle with United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) to transition all of United’s personal lines insurance business in the states of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina to HCI. The business to be transitioned represents approximately $90 million of annual premiums.

Under the agreement, HCI will provide 85% quota share reinsurance on all of United’s in-force, new and renewal policies in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina from December 31, 2021 through May 31, 2022. In exchange, HCI will pay United a provisional ceding commission of 25% of premium earned and that percentage could increase up to 32% depending on the direct loss ratio results for the reinsured business. HCI will also pay United a catastrophe allowance equal to 9% of premium earned.

As part of the transaction, HCI will pay United a renewal rights ceding commission of 6%, with a portion of the ceding commission paid up-front. In connection with the transaction, United will agree not to compete with HCI for the issuance of personal lines for homeowners business in the three states until July 1, 2025.

The transaction is subject to negotiation of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals.

“This transaction offers another great opportunity for HCI,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “HCI is expanding its relationship with United following a successful transaction in the Northeast. This latest agreement further accelerates HCI towards its growth ambitions, expands the company’s footprint in existing and new states, and brings an established agent network. HCI has the financial strength to support and grow these new business opportunities.”

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology services. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel 949-574-3860
HCI@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:
Jordan Schmidt
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel 949-386-6332
jordan@gatewayir.com


All news about HCI GROUP, INC.
11/18HCI GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/09HCI GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
11/08HCI GROUP : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/08HCI Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/08HCI Group Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public..
PU
11/08HCI GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08HCI Group Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public..
GL
11/08HCI Group Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public..
GL
11/08HCI GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08Earnings Flash (HCI) HCI GROUP Posts Q3 Loss $-0.64
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HCI GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 387 M - -
Net income 2021 8,80 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 960 M 960 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart HCI GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
HCI Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCI GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 93,68 $
Average target price 105,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Managers and Directors
Paresh Patel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Mark Harmsworth Chief Financial Officer
Karin Coleman Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sanjay Madhu Independent Director
Gregory Politis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HCI GROUP, INC.79.12%960
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.43.58%45 135
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.82%38 960
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.22.48%37 985
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION3.27%32 543
SAMPO OYJ25.31%26 749