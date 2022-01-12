Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HCI Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCI   US40416E1038

HCI GROUP, INC.

(HCI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 01/12 10:47:24 pm
76.5500 USD   -4.93%
05:14pInsurance tech firm TypTap delays U.S. IPO
RE
04:58pHCI Group Halts TypTap Insurance IPO Over Price
MT
04:50pInsurance tech firm TypTap delays U.S. IPO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insurance tech firm TypTap delays U.S. IPO

01/12/2022 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 12 (Reuters) - HCI Group Inc on Wednesday postponed the initial public offering (IPO) of its insurance unit TypTap Insurance Group Inc, joining a growing list of companies rethinking their plans to go public due to volatile market conditions.

TypTap confidentially filed for an IPO in August last year, when the pandemic had forced the insurance sector to rely heavily on artificial intelligence and big data to reach customers.

The decision to delay TypTap's IPO comes amid a recent sell-off in technology shares and the poor performance of several companies that went public in 2021.

More than 60% of companies that went public last year are currently trading below their IPO price, according to data from Refinitiv.

Human resources and payroll software maker Justworks also postponed its U.S. IPO plans earlier on Wednesday, citing market conditions, while apparel chain operator Authentic Brands Group Inc withdrew its U.S. listing plans last week.

Founded in 2016, TypTap raised $100 million from a fund affiliated with Centerbridge Partners in February last year. The investment, representing about 11.75% of TypTap, implied a post-money valuation of about $850 million for the company. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
All news about HCI GROUP, INC.
05:14pInsurance tech firm TypTap delays U.S. IPO
RE
04:58pHCI Group Halts TypTap Insurance IPO Over Price
MT
04:50pInsurance tech firm TypTap delays U.S. IPO
RE
04:30pHCI Group Provides Update on Initial Public Offering of TypTap Insurance Group
AQ
2021HCI Group to Acquire United Insurance Holdings' Personal Lines Homeowner Insurance Busi..
MT
2021HCI Group to Acquire Insurance Business in Three Southeast States from United Insurance..
GL
2021HCI GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021HCI GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
2021HCI GROUP : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2021HCI Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HCI GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 387 M - -
Net income 2021 8,80 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 825 M 825 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart HCI GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
HCI Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCI GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 80,52 $
Average target price 105,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Managers and Directors
Paresh Patel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Mark Harmsworth Chief Financial Officer
Karin Coleman Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sanjay Madhu Independent Director
Gregory Politis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HCI GROUP, INC.-3.62%825
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.8.64%51 287
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.9.67%41 456
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.4.30%40 139
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.24%35 496
SAMPO OYJ1.48%27 745