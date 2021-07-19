Log in
    HCLTECH   INE860A01027

HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(HCLTECH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HCL Technologies' First-Quarter Net Profit Rose on Stronger Revenue

07/19/2021 | 10:38pm EDT
By Ben Otto

HCL Technologies Ltd.'s fiscal first-quarter net profit rose on higher revenue, led by growth in cloud and digital transformation deals.

The Indian information-technology services provider said late Monday that net profit for the quarter ended June increased 9.3% from a year earlier to 32.05 billion rupees ($427.4 million).

Revenue from operations rose 12.5% to INR200.68 billion.

The Noida-based company added more than 7,500 in net hires in the quarter, taking full-time headcount to more than 176,000.

For the fiscal year, HCL Technologies said it expects revenue to grow by double digits in constant currency, with Ebit margin estimated at 19%-21%.

Chief Executive C. Vijayakumar said the company is "very confident of a good [quarter-on-quarter] growth for the rest of this year."

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-21 2237ET

Financials
Sales 2022 854 B 11 404 M 11 404 M
Net income 2022 138 B 1 838 M 1 838 M
Net cash 2022 188 B 2 510 M 2 510 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 2 714 B 36 248 M 36 262 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 168 977
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HCL Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 1 000,20 INR
Average target price 1 142,74 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Vijayakumar President & Chief Executive Officer
Prateek Solek Aggarwal Chief Financial Officer
Roshni Nadar Malhotra Chairman
Hanumantha Rao Gade President-Engineering, R&D Services
Kalyan B. Kumar Chief Technology Officer & Corporate VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED6.22%36 439
ACCENTURE PLC18.36%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.60%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.34%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED23.86%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.16.69%83 980