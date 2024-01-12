HCL Technologies Limited specializes in IT services. The activity is ensured with companies operating in telecommunications, distribution, insurance, media, etc. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development and edition of software (57.8%); - management of IT infrastructures services (37.2%); - outsourced services (5%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: India (3.5%), America (59.5%), Europe (26.7%) and other (10.3%).