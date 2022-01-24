HCL Technologies : News Verification

January 22, 2022

Mr. Binoy Yohannan

Chief Manager Surveillance

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Sub: Clarification of on News Item

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to your letter with Ref. No. NSE/CM/Surveillance/11596 dated January 21, 2022, seeking clarification on a news item appearing in Newspaper Mint on January 20, 2022, captioned "NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against HCL Tech".

We would like to state that there was a matter of general contractual/commercial dispute with one of the vendors of the Company for a meagre amount of Rs. 3.54 crores dating back to 2015-18, for which the vendor incorrectly took the dispute to the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). NCLT, New Delhi passed an order for initiating the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The Company, on receipt of this order, immediately filed an appeal with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), New Delhi. NCLT's order was stayed by NCLAT on January 19, 2022, which was within a period of less than 24 hours from the receipt of the NCLT Order by the Company. Referring to NCLT's order, the Hon'ble NCLAT has noted in its order (point no. 4) that "The Adjudicating Authority proceeded to decide the dispute between the parties like a civil court which ought not to have been done." Copy of the NCLAT order is attached for reference.