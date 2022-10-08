Advanced search
    HCLTECH   INE860A01027

HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(HCLTECH)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-10-07 am EDT
957.70 INR   -0.71%
10/07HCLTech Celebrates 14 Years of Progress in Mexico
BU
10/07HCL Technologies to Expand Partnership with Google with Cloud Training of 18,000 Professionals
MT
10/06HCLTech and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Enterprises
BU
HCL Technologies : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/08/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
October 8, 2022

The General Manager

The Manager

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

5th Floor, Plot No. C-1,Block-G

Mumbai- 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra(E)

Mumbai-400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 532281

NSE Scrip Code: HCLTECH

Sub.: Conference call on the Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

Enclosed please find a communication being issued by the Company regarding a conference call to be held on October 12, 2022 on the financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HCL Technologies Limited

MANISH ANAND

Digitally signed by

MANISH ANAND Date: 2022.10.08 22:31:50 +05'30'

Manish Anand Company Secretary

Encl:a/a

Financial Results for the Second Quarter FY 2023, ended September 30, 2022

Noida, October 8, 2022: The Company will announce the Second Quarter FY 2023 Results, ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, post-closingof Indian stock markets.

Following the results announcement, senior management of HCL Technologies will conduct audio conference call at 7:00 p.m. (IST) for 60 minutes to discuss the results followed by the detailed question-answer session.

You can participate in the call (Audio only) by dialling the following numbers.

Universal Dial in

+91 22 7115 8020

+91 22 6280 1119

Hong Kong, (Toll Free)

800-964-448

Singapore, (Toll Free)

800-101-2045

UK, (Toll Free)

0-808-101-1573

USA, (Toll Free)

1-866-746-2133

All Participants are requested to register 10 minutes prior to commencement of the conference call.

Express Join with DiamondPass™ No Wait Time: Link

The link to live audio web cast of the conference call would be available at www.hcltech.com/investors.

A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference call till October 19, 2022. You may listen to the replay by dialling +91-22-7194-5757/6663-5757 (playback id: 425)

For further information, please contact

Investor Relations

Corporate Communications

Sanjay Mendiratta

Ashutosh Sharma

Head - Investor Relations HCL

Global Head - Corporate Communications

Technologies Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Phone: +91-120-6126000

Phone: +91-120-6126000

Email: sanjay.mendiratta@hcl.com

Email: ashutosh.sharma@hcl.com

Disclaimer

HCL Technologies Limited published this content on 08 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2022 17:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
