HCL Technologies : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Enclosed please find a communication being issued by the Company regarding a conference call to be held on October 12, 2022 on the financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022.

Sub.: Conference call on the Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022

Financial Results for the Second Quarter FY 2023, ended September 30, 2022

Noida, October 8, 2022: The Company will announce the Second Quarter FY 2023 Results, ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, post-closingof Indian stock markets.

Following the results announcement, senior management of HCL Technologies will conduct audio conference call at 7:00 p.m. (IST) for 60 minutes to discuss the results followed by the detailed question-answer session.

You can participate in the call (Audio only) by dialling the following numbers.

Universal Dial in +91 22 7115 8020 +91 22 6280 1119 Hong Kong, (Toll Free) 800-964-448 Singapore, (Toll Free) 800-101-2045 UK, (Toll Free) 0-808-101-1573 USA, (Toll Free) 1-866-746-2133

All Participants are requested to register 10 minutes prior to commencement of the conference call.

Express Join with DiamondPass™ No Wait Time: Link

The link to live audio web cast of the conference call would be available at www.hcltech.com/investors.

A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference call till October 19, 2022. You may listen to the replay by dialling +91-22-7194-5757/6663-5757 (playback id: 425)