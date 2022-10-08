HCL Technologies : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
10/08/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
October 8, 2022
Sub.: Conference call on the Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022
Enclosed please find a communication being issued by the Company regarding a conference call to be held on October 12, 2022 on the financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022.
Financial Results for the Second Quarter FY 2023, ended September 30, 2022
Noida, October 8, 2022: The Company will announce the Second Quarter FY 2023 Results, ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, post-closingof Indian stock markets.
Following the results announcement, senior management of HCL Technologies will conduct audio conference call at 7:00 p.m. (IST) for 60 minutes to discuss the results followed by the detailed question-answer session.
You can participate in the call (Audio only) by dialling the following numbers.
Universal Dial in
+91 22 7115 8020
+91 22 6280 1119
Hong Kong, (Toll Free)
800-964-448
Singapore, (Toll Free)
800-101-2045
UK, (Toll Free)
0-808-101-1573
USA, (Toll Free)
1-866-746-2133
All Participants are requested to register 10 minutes prior to commencement of the conference call.
A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference call till October 19, 2022. You may listen to the replay by dialling +91-22-7194-5757/6663-5757 (playback id: 425)
