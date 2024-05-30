HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that HCLTech AI Force is now available on Google Cloud’s Gemini models.

HCLTech’s patented and system agnostic GenAI platform, which is designed to fast-track the value of GenAI investments, has integrated Google’s multimodal large language model (LLM) Gemini to enable innovation at scale. Along with accessibility and support for Gemini applications, HCLTech AI Force comes with robust security and governance measures.

“Enterprises often struggle to scale GenAI opportunities beyond the proof-of-concept stage without incurring high costs. HCLTech AI Force enables faster time-to-market and higher efficiencies in the product engineering life cycle,” said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech. “Our AI-driven approach to software engineering, support and maintenance provides an efficient and effective alternative for modernizing engineering processes using GenAI.”

“Bringing Gemini models to HCLTech AI Force will help enable businesses choosing GenAI to start smart and finish faster. AI Force is accelerating the availability of our catalog of Gemini-enhanced Industry Solutions,” said Siki Giunta, Executive Vice President, CloudSMART and Google Cloud Ecosystem, HCLTech.

HCLTech Industry Solutions powered by Gemini models include intelligent asset tracking, improving material movement within plants for manufacturing, and a core PLM (Production Lifecycle Management) solution. Additional industry solutions for mobile providers target augmented network automation (ANA) and net-zero intelligence operations (NIO) to drive down energy consumption.

With its full-stack application development and engineering expertise and decades of experience in AI, HCLTech is helping clients unlock the best value from GenAI, from chip development to cloud and business process optimization.

To learn more about HCLTech AI Force, visit www.hcltech.com/ai-force.

