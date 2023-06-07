Advanced search
    HCLTECH   INE860A01027

HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(HCLTECH)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:57:08 2023-06-07 am EDT
1132.70 INR   +0.36%
04:45aHCLTech Launches Advanced Testing Facility for 5G Infrastructure OEMs
BU
03:20aHCL Technologies Launches Test Lab for Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Makers
MT
05/30HCLTech Named Leader in All Six Quadrants of ISG Provider Lens™ 2022 – AWS Ecosystem Partners Study for US Region
BU
HCLTech Launches Advanced Testing Facility for 5G Infrastructure OEMs

06/07/2023 | 04:45am EDT
First of its kind facility in India to accelerate global 5G ecosystem

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced the launch of a state-of-the-art test lab in Chennai, India to enable global telecom infrastructure original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to test and validate 5G solutions.

The facility, which is first of its kind in India, is equipped with high-end scanners that enable global OEMs to test large cellular base stations as well as small form factor antennas used in mobile phones, smart gadgets, health monitoring systems and remote surveillance systems.

“We’re committed to advancing next-gen mobile telephony with the highest levels of quality, performance and technology. We have a team of highly experienced and skilled engineers to test and verify cellular and non-cellular products with great precision,” said Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

Currently equipped to test and validate 5G telecom antennas for frequency bands up to 7 GHz, the lab is scalable to test millimeter-wave frequency 5G infrastructure to help OEMs and telecom service providers quickly and accurately measure critical parameters.

“These parameters help telecom infrastructure OEMs accelerate time to market, optimize cellular network and deliver seamless connectivity on voice and data,” added Vijay Guntur.

HCLTech is a global leader in engineering and R&D services and works with more than 100 of the top 250 global engineering R&D spenders.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2024 1 112 B 13 473 M 13 473 M
Net income 2024 162 B 1 963 M 1 963 M
Net cash 2024 220 B 2 668 M 2 668 M
P/E ratio 2024 18,9x
Yield 2024 4,32%
Capitalization 3 056 B 37 019 M 37 019 M
EV / Sales 2024 2,55x
EV / Sales 2025 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 222 270
Free-Float 38,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 1 128,60 INR
Average target price 1 159,87 INR
Spread / Average Target 2,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Vijayakumar President, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Prateek Solek Aggarwal Chief Financial Officer
Roshni Nadar Malhotra Chairman
Hanumantha Rao Gade President-Engineering, R&D Services
Kalyan Kumar B. Chief Technology Officer & Corporate VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED8.59%37 019
ACCENTURE PLC15.44%194 537
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.75%143 290
SIEMENS AG22.15%134 147
IBM-5.82%120 489
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.47%89 540
