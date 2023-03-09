Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HCL Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCLTECH   INE860A01027

HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(HCLTECH)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:50 2023-03-09 am EST
1116.65 INR   -0.36%
08:37aHCLTech Receives Top Global Recognitions for its ESG Performance
BU
02/27HCLTech Launches Suite of Technology Solutions for 5G and Beyond
CI
02/27HCLTech Collaborates with Dell Technologies to Provide Network Modernization Solutions to CSPs and Enterprises
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HCLTech Receives Top Global Recognitions for its ESG Performance

03/09/2023 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MSCI rates HCLTech as ESG ‘Leader’ in the software and services industry

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced it has been recognized by globally-renowned research and ratings agencies for its strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. These recognitions underscore the significant progress made by HCLTech in implementing its corporate sustainability vision.

MSCI has rated HCLTech as an ESG ‘Leader’ in the software and services industry. The MSCI ESG ratings evaluated 8,500 companies on their exposure to industry-material ESG risks and their ability to manage those risks relative to peers. The ratings range from ‘leader’ (AAA, AA), ‘average’ (A, BBB, BB) to ‘laggard’ (B, CCC). This year, HCLTech has been recognized as a leader with an “AA” rating, a significant move up from last year’s “A” rating.

The coveted S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023 has recognized HCLTech as an ‘Industry Mover’. The Yearbook lists leading companies that have demonstrated sustainable business practices in their operations. The assessment is based on S&P’s rigorous Corporate Sustainability Assessment framework. For the 2023 edition, over 7,800 companies across 61 industries were analyzed by S&P.

HCLTech has also been included in Sustainalytics’ 2023 Top-Rated ESG Companies list in the Software and Services Industry segment and in the Asia Pacific Region. HCLTech has been placed in the ‘low-risk’ category by Sustainalytics in an assessment of 15,000+ companies globally based on their ESG performance.

“Sustainability is at the core of HCLTech’s business strategy and we are committed to supercharging progress for clients, our people, communities and the planet. These recognitions are a strong endorsement of our sustainability agenda and the execution strategy of our teams,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

HCLTech’s sustainability strategy is based on three guiding principles:

  • ACT: Act in the most responsible and sustainable manner and ensure every resource is used efficiently to maximize value
  • PACT: Work for a sustainable future, in collaboration with our clients, partners, communities, and all stakeholders
  • IMPACT: Focus on creating sustainable impact through all initiatives and activities

HCLTech aims to achieve net-zero emission target by 2040 and a reduction of 50% on absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030. The company also targets to transition 80% of its electricity through renewable energy by 2030. Last year, the company launched its sustainability school, delivering a learning series on climate change for its 222,000+ employees.

The company has made demonstrable progress on its sustainability commitments and continues to create and deliver technology-led sustainable solutions to clients and purposefully contribute to the communities to make a positive impact on people and planet.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to 222,000+ people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2022 totaled $12.3 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
08:37aHCLTech Receives Top Global Recognitions for its ESG Performance
BU
02/27HCLTech Launches Suite of Technology Solutions for 5G and Beyond
CI
02/27HCLTech Collaborates with Dell Technologies to Provide Network Modernization Solutions ..
CI
02/27HCLTech launches suite of technology solutions for 5G and beyond
BU
02/16INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on Fed worries; IT, financials fall
RE
02/13Transcript : HCL Technologies Limited - Special Call
CI
02/10US Recession Worries Drag Indian Equities Lower; Adani Enterprises Shares Slide 4%
MT
02/10ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms - JPM
RE
01/19HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/18HCLTech is Fastest-Growing India-Headquartered IT Services Brand Among Global Top 10 IT..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 012 B 12 357 M 12 357 M
Net income 2023 147 B 1 792 M 1 792 M
Net cash 2023 172 B 2 099 M 2 099 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 3,84%
Capitalization 3 034 B 37 034 M 37 034 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
EV / Sales 2024 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 222 270
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HCL Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 1 120,65 INR
Average target price 1 166,78 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Vijayakumar President, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Prateek Solek Aggarwal Chief Financial Officer
Roshni Nadar Malhotra Chairman
Hanumantha Rao Gade President-Engineering, R&D Services
Kalyan Kumar B. Chief Technology Officer & Corporate VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED7.83%37 034
ACCENTURE PLC-1.19%166 037
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.4.11%151 428
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.11%116 155
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.36%91 974
INFOSYS LIMITED-1.03%75 003