HCLTech to Supercharge New York Giants and New York Jets Fan Experiences as New Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium

$11.8 billion tech services company named the official digital transformation partner of MetLife Stadium, Jets and Giants

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced it has been named an Official Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium and the official digital transformation partner of the New York Giants, New York Jets and MetLife Stadium – enriching what it means to be a fan in the digital age. This supports the company’s focus and new brand positioning: Supercharging ProgressTM, which was unveiled today.

The agreement with HCLTech is built on a shared vision to make MetLife Stadium the most technologically advanced venue in the U.S. while providing enhanced guest experiences from the sidelines to the stands. Through this partnership, MetLife Stadium, the Giants and Jets can benefit from HCLTech’s deep experience in platform-driven business transformation, supported by market-leading capabilities to supercharge adoption of best-in-class technology advancements year-round. The new partnership will elevate and unify seamless experiences for guests both inside and outside the stadium, building deeper connections and memorable brand moments before, during and after game days through immersive, real-time digital engagement.

“Fostering digital transformation and advancement is a critical component of our mission to supercharge progress,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech. “Our partnership with MetLife Stadium, alongside the Jets and Giants, represents an incredible opportunity for HCLTech to help them reimagine fan engagement and create digital experiences on a massive scale. Taking on the role of official digital transformation partner for MetLife Stadium, we are excited to enable MetLife Stadium to execute on their mission and look forward to driving a sports and entertainment experience for the digital age.”

“Creating a memorable, positive experience for everyone who comes to MetLife Stadium is a critical part of our mission,” said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium. “HCLTech brings a deep level of knowledge and understanding when it comes to building an effective digital experience. In selecting a technology partner, HCLTech was a clear choice for us to help MetLife Stadium stand out as a leader in fan experience well into the future.”

“We are excited to welcome HCLTech as an Official Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium,” said John Mara, President and CEO of the New York Giants. “Enhancing the fan experience is a top priority. Our partnership with HCLTech will allow us to further develop and leverage innovative engagement opportunities at every event.”

"MetLife Stadium has been a leader in its use of technology since opening in 2010," said Hymie Elhai, President of the New York Jets. "Partnering with HCLTech affords us the opportunity to tap into the company's vast technological expertise and recreate what it means to be a fan at MetLife Stadium as we navigate through the digital age."

The sports and entertainment sectors are representative of the modern digital experience economy: multi-sensory, context-aware and with the most omnichannel-engaged and diverse consumers. Since its first sports partnership in 2015, HCLTech has driven the digital transformation for iconic brands in soccer, ocean sailing and cricket – keeping fans at the center and bringing millions closer to the sporting organizations they love.

The U.S. contributes more than 60% to HCLTech’s global revenue of $11.8 billion. This partnership will allow the company to further demonstrate its commitment to the U.S. market as a technology services and products leader with a large base of Fortune 500 companies -- and as an employer of choice, with more than 22,000 employees across the U.S.

About MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, NJ, is the home of the New York Jets and New York Giants and is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL with a capacity of 82,500. MetLife Stadium will serve as a host venue for FIFA World Cup 2026. Since opening in 2010, the venue has hosted over 500 major events and 2,500 special events. Event highlights include the first outdoor, cold-weather Super Bowl XLVIII, WrestleMania 29 and 35, the Copa America Centenario Final, the 2021 Army-Navy Game, and many concerts, college football games, and international soccer matches.

MetLife Stadium has been named “Highest Grossing Stadium of the Year” 9 times by Billboard and “2017 Venue of the Year” by StadiumBusiness. In 2021, MetLife Stadium became the first NFL Stadium to join the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change's Sports for Climate Action Framework, which aims to achieve global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions goals. For more information, visit metlifestadium.com.

About the New York Football Giants

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. The Giants have won eight championships: 1927, 1934, 1938, 1956, 1986, 1990, 2007 and 2011. After twice winning two titles in five years, the Giants are the only NFL franchise with Super Bowl victories in four consecutive decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants enter their 98th season of play this fall. For more information, visit giants.com.

About the New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL’s Baltimore Colts in 1969 – a victory many believe led to the 1970 merger of the AFL and NFL that set the foundation for today’s league. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community by implementing impactful programs that will positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information, visit newyorkjets.com.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to 211,000+ people across 52 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2022 totaled $11.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

