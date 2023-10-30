HCLTech to deploy Salesforce CRM for Banco do Brasil in one of the largest CRM projects implemented in Latin America

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has announced that Banco do Brasil, one of the largest financial institutions in Latin America, through a bidding process, has chosen HCLTech to support the bank’s digital transformation and customer relationship management (CRM) journey and implementation of Salesforce.

HCLTech’s partnership with Salesforce will enable Banco do Brasil to hyper-personalize customer relationship and service solutions, generating greater customer satisfaction and engagement within their omnichannel ecosystem, using AI resources, data unification and intelligent guidelines.

“We are proud to be part of the transformation and modernization of one of the most important banks in the country. The partnership with Salesforce is another significant step for HCLTech in accelerating the digital transformation of financial services in Brazil,” said Fabiano Funari, Vice President and Country Manager - Brazil, HCLTech. “We look forward to collaborating with Salesforce to implement one of Brazil's most complex CRM projects in Banco do Brasil.”

“We are glad to bring our global consulting and transformation expertise on the Salesforce platform to help Banco do Brasil reimagine itself for the powerful digital world with its vision to digitize every touchpoint and transform user experiences,” said Sadagopan Singam, Executive Vice President, Digital Business, HCLTech.

HCLTech will create a dedicated team of specialists with extensive CRM experience to implement Salesforce solutions for Banco do Brasil. HCLTech will use four Salesforce solutions to improve and transform the customer experience throughout Banco do Brasil: Financial Services Cloud, which reduces service costs with automation and empowers the front-office to discover key insights about their customers and their financial needs; Marketing Cloud to deliver customer experiences; Salesforce integration manager , for integration and automation solutions; and Professional Services, to ensure a successful implementation.

The consolidated platform will allow the bank to take advantage of interactions and insights from customers to offer adequate and personalized products, further strengthening its relationship and generating greater efficiency in base expansion and leveraging new business.

“We are excited about the partnership with HCLTech and are confident that our integrated solutions will strengthen Banco do Brasil's relationship with its customers. We look forward to enabling their digital transformation journey to impact productivity when it comes to sales, customer service and marketing,” said Fabio Costa, General Manager from Salesforce Brazil.

With operations in Brazil for 14 years, HCLTech has presence in São Paulo, São Leopoldo and Curitiba. It continues to supercharge progress for over 200 customers in Brazil, including Fortune 500 organizations.

