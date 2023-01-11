Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. HCL Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCLTECH   INE860A01027

HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(HCLTECH)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:21:57 2023-01-12 am EST
1069.80 INR   +1.42%
01/11INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares climb; inflation data eyed
RE
01/11Indian shares seen opening higher; inflation data eyed
RE
01/11INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares climb as IT advances; CPI data in focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares climb; inflation data eyed

01/11/2023 | 10:58pm EST
BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares were higher in early trades on Thursday as investors waited with optimism for data on domestic and U.S. inflation that could provide cues on the central banks' rate hike path.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.22% to 17,934.50 as of 9:19 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.23% at 60,243.29.

India's retail inflation likely held steady last month, staying within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort range of 2%-6% for a second month, a Reuters poll of economists found. The data is due later in the day at 5:30 p.m. IST.

The U.S. consumer prices index (CPI) report, also due on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. IST, is expected to show some moderation in December's year-on-year prices.

However, remarks from Fed officials earlier this week have pointed to the central bank's need to remain aggressive on rate hikes. Last month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the Indian central bank would continue its fight against inflation despite the worst being "behind us".

In domestic trading, top IT firms Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd were up 0.7% and 1.5%, respectively, ahead of their quarterly earnings results. IT stocks overall rose 0.72%. (Reporting by Rama Venkat and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
